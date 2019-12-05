Ballet classic
“The Nutcracker” will be presented by Johnstown Concert Ballet at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the campus of Pitt-Johnstown, Richland Township.
Tickets: $18 in advance, $20 at the door.
Information: www.johnstownconcertballet.org.
Christmas market
The city of Johnstown’s Christmas Market will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in downtown Johnstown.
There will be craft vendors selling homemade wares and food vendors located throughout Central Park. A Kids’ Corner will feature crafts and games.
Santa will stop by the market from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Locust Street and Gazebo Place will be closed to traffic during the market.
Admission: Free.
Victorian Christmas
The 14th annual “Dickens of a Christmas” will be held Friday through Sunday throughout downtown Ebensburg.
The Victorian-style celebration will feature a light-up ceremony, parade, craft shows, photos with Santa, sleigh and carriage rides and children’s activities.
Information: 814-472-8780 or www.ebensburgdickens.com.
Christmas message
The 36th Festival of the Nativity will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:15 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-536-8141.
Musical romance
Westmont Hilltop High School will present “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium, 200 Fair Oaks Drive, Johnstown.
Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students.
Information: 814-255-8726 or www.whsd.org.
Christmas hilarity
Off Pitt Street’s Family Christmas Show ‘‘ ’Twas the Opening Night Before Christmas ” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, downtown Bedford.
Additional shows will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 3 p.m. Dec. 15.
Tickets: $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens.
Information: 814-310-1987.
Crochet meeting
The Highland Hookers Crochet Group will meet from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Highland Community Library, 330 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.
Information: 814-266-5610.
Holiday breakfast
The L’Education en Vogue Club will host its 11th annual Breakfast with Santa from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Bach Student Union at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, 25 Osborne St., Johnstown.
There also will be crafts, games and music.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children 3 and younger.
For reservations, call 814-536-8991.
Library happenings
The following will be held at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown:
• A toy sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Toys are $1. Proceeds will benefit the library’s children department.
• Lego Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The program is for children ages 6-12. No registration is required.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 205.
Home tours
Bedford County Garden Club will hold its Christmas Home Tour in Everett from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Refreshments and raffle baskets will be available at Everett Train Station and Museum, 49 W. Fifth St.
Cost: $15.
Holiday lights
Ligonier Valley Historical Society will host the Festival of Lights: The Art of Christmas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday in the community room at Ligonier Town Hall, 120 E. Main St.
Admission: $5 for adults, $1 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.
Information: 724-238-3968.
Sing-along
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will host Symphony Steps Out: Community Carol Jam at 4 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of AmeriServ Financial, 216 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
Refreshments will be served.
Information: 814-535-6738 or www.johnstownsymphony.org.Holiday concert
The Pitt-Johnstown Music Department will present its annual holiday concert featuring the concert and chamber choirs and concert band at 3 p.m. Sunday at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center in Richland Township.
The concert choir will perform “Carol of the Bells” by Peter J. Wilhousky and “The Three Kings” by Healey Willan.
The chamber choir will present “Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming” by Hugo Distller.
The concert band will perform “A Festive Christmas” by Kenny Bierschenk, “A Vaughan Williams Christmas” by Douglas Wagner and “Fantasy on the Huron Carol” by Robert Buckley.
Admission is free.
Donations for the Cambria County Humane Society will be accepted.
Light-up night
The 14th annual Roxbury Bandshell Christmas tree lighting will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Roxbury Bandshell, 1430 Franklin St., Johnstown.
There will be Christmas caroling, free cookies and hot chocolate and Santa will be on hand passing out treats.
Admission is free.
All aboard
The Christmas train display will operate from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday and Dec. 13, 15, 17, 19, 24, 26, 29 and Jan. 1 in the community room of Arbutus Park Manor, 207 Ottawa St., Richland Township.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
It’s the season
The annual Holly Bazaar is on display through Dec. 24 at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Entertainment will feature Rodney Eatman from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Santa Claus will be there from noon to 3 p.m.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Magical celebration
Seven Springs Mountain Resort will hold its Holidays in the Highlands from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the resort, 777 Water Wheel Drive, Champion.
The event features holiday crafts, seasonal foods, photos with Santa, carolers, the Santa Express Holiday Train and holiday light display.
The Roof Garden Barbershop Chorus will perform at 8 p.m. Friday in the Grand Ballroom.
Rockin’ Christmas with Scott, Rob and Greg of The Clarks will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Matterhorn Lounge. Tickets are $20.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.7springs.com.
Holiday tours
Holiday Candlelight Tours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 15 at Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown.
Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for students ages 6 to 17 and free for children 5 and younger.
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are required for groups of 10 or more.
Information: 724-238-6818 or www.compassinn.org.
Festive music
Denise Baldwin Music will present “A Christmas Mosaic” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Grove Avenue United Methodist Church, 501 Grove Ave., Johnstown.
The event will feature an array of vocalists performing holiday music.
Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children.
Those attending can bring a pack of diapers for the church community store and receive $2 off admission.
Performance venue
The following will be held at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown:
• Oldies Rock ’n’ Roll Christmas Show show featuring That Oldies Band will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
• Crawdad Joe will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Admission for both shows is $8 for VIP members or student ID, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Seasonal jazz
The Pitt-Johnstown Jazz Ensemble will present a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center in Richland Township.
The concert will feature a variety of jazz classics and popular music, including “How Insensitive,” Charles Mingus’ “Moanin’, ” “Night Train” and “Fly Like an Eagle.”
Admission is free.
Donations for the Humane Society of Cambria County will be accepted.
