The Humane Society of Cambria County will host its Comedy Night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Ace's, 316 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown. Comedians will be Pete Michaels (above), Larry XL and Doug Meagher.

Night of laughs

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Information: 814-535-3116 or www.slapsticksproductions.com.

Crochet meeting

The Highland Hookers Crochet Group will meet from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Highland Community Library, 330 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.

Information: 814-266-5610.

Whodunit presentation

Bedford County Players will present the dinner theater “Murder at the Café Noir” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bedford Elks Country Club, 937 S. Richard St., Bedford.

Additional shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22 and 1 p.m. Feb. 23.

Dinner-theater cost is $40.

Information: 814-623-7555.

History lesson

The African-American Heritage Society, Johnstown Area Heritage Association and the history department at Pitt-Johnstown will host an African-American History Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.

The purpose is to gather materials to document and tell Johnstown’s African-American history.

There will be screenings of “We’ll Make the Journey” at 1 and 3 p.m.

Information: 814-285-6331or 814-539-1889, ext. 314.

Performance venue

The Don Aliquo Quartet with Frank Filia will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.

Admission: $8 for VIP members, $10 for general public.

Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.

Student showcase

An awards ceremony for “Divinely Inspired,” an exhibition of student work from the region’s Catholic schools, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.

The exhibition will be on display through March 2.

Information: 814-535-2020 or www.bottleworks.org.

Book talk

Cody McDevitt, author of “Banished From Johnstown: Racist Backlash in Pennsylvania,” will speak at 7 p.m. Monday in Blackington Hall, Room 134, on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Admission: Free.

Information: pnewman@pitt.edu.

Empowering women

The Community Connect Team will host performances of the “The Vagina Monologues” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Feb. 21 at the Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.

Tickets are $20.

Information: www.facebook.com/events/546212689320039.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

