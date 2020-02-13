Night of laughs
Humane Society of Cambria County will host its Comedy Night 2020 at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johns-town.
Comedians include Pete Michaels, Larry XL and Doug Meagher.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Information: 814-535-3116 or www.slapsticksproductions.com.
Crochet meeting
The Highland Hookers Crochet Group will meet from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Highland Community Library, 330 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.
Information: 814-266-5610.
Whodunit presentation
Bedford County Players will present the dinner theater “Murder at the Café Noir” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bedford Elks Country Club, 937 S. Richard St., Bedford.
Additional shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22 and 1 p.m. Feb. 23.
Dinner-theater cost is $40.
Information: 814-623-7555.
History lesson
The African-American Heritage Society, Johnstown Area Heritage Association and the history department at Pitt-Johnstown will host an African-American History Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The purpose is to gather materials to document and tell Johnstown’s African-American history.
There will be screenings of “We’ll Make the Journey” at 1 and 3 p.m.
Information: 814-285-6331or 814-539-1889, ext. 314.
Performance venue
The Don Aliquo Quartet with Frank Filia will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Admission: $8 for VIP members, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Student showcase
An awards ceremony for “Divinely Inspired,” an exhibition of student work from the region’s Catholic schools, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The exhibition will be on display through March 2.
Information: 814-535-2020 or www.bottleworks.org.
Book talk
Cody McDevitt, author of “Banished From Johnstown: Racist Backlash in Pennsylvania,” will speak at 7 p.m. Monday in Blackington Hall, Room 134, on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Admission: Free.
Information: pnewman@pitt.edu.
Empowering women
The Community Connect Team will host performances of the “The Vagina Monologues” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Feb. 21 at the Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.
Tickets are $20.
Information: www.facebook.com/events/546212689320039.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.