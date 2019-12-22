A veteran educator who helped guide the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s business department for decades has died.
Johnstown area native Ron Vickroy, 71, spent 27 years in the college’s business department, leading a generation of young men and women toward career paths – after originally moving to Florida for work in the 1970s, his family said.
“After Ron and I got married, he was making great money – working seven days a week in Florida for a home (building) company. But one day he said to me ‘I’d rather be pumping gas back in Johnstown,’ ” his wife, Donna, said.
Vickroy would instead come home to find his “niche,” she said.
After spending several years as marketing director for Crown American’s hotel division, Vickroy took a business management post at Pitt-Johnstown in the mid-80s.
“He loved it,” Donna Vickroy said.
“He touched lives” over the years that followed, forging bonds with hundreds of students – many who’ve found success in the business and marketing world across the nation, his son, Bart, said.
He said his father kept in touch with many – developing a database of over 600 former students that listed where they worked, family details and career accomplishments.
“We’ve heard so many stories from former students – people who said they wouldn’t have graduated if it wasn’t for him, or wouldn’t be where they are today,” said Bart – one of Vickroy’s two sons.
Longtime colleague John McGrath called Vickroy a mentor, saying he taught him the value of “service learning.”
“Serving others was a cornerstone of his life” – one forged during his days as an United States Air Force helicopter pilot during the end of the Vietnam War, McGrath said.
As a young pilot, Vickroy was heralded for saving dozens of American lives during Operation Frequent Wind by piloting one of the last rescue helicopters out of Saigon during the city’s fall to the North Vietnamese in 1975, he said.
Family said Vickroy spent four years with the Air Force Academy before serving another four in active duty.
But his life of service continued in Johnstown, where he worked with the Wounded Warriors Project and served on a list of boards, including the Conemaugh Health System Board of Directors and Semper Fi Odyssey, Bart Vickroy said.
An avid golfer, he was also a longtime member of the Windber Country Club.
University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown President Jem Spector said Vickroy’s passing will be felt by the community.
“Professor Ron Vickroy was a highly talented, engaging and transformative professor - a great teacher and advocate for our community,” Spector said. “We extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”
Vickroy, who chaired the marketing department, retired in 2011 from full-time work but continued educating at an emeritus level for several years afterward.
An endowment in his name was created through the EngagePitt campaign in 2016 and raised more than $17,695 – topping its initial $15,000 goal, the campaign’s website shows.
Complications from a rare, aggressive brain disorder – progressive supranuclear palsy – claimed him Sunday, family members said.
Henderson Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements for Vickroy at its 2503 Bedford St. location.
A celebration of Vickroy’s life is also being planned at Whalley Chapel at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
