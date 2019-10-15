Powell Stackhouse Park was overgrown and littered with junk when longtime boilermaker Jim Pasco was transferred to Johnstown by U.S. Steel in the 1980s – and started paying attention to the forgotten forest.
Before long, Pasco and a handful of like-minded volunteers went from bagging up trash to building trails – developing more than 8 miles of pathways through the property, which stretches between Westmont and Brownstown.
“I was in the right place at the right time,” Pasco told The Tribune-Democrat in 2009.
On Sunday, friends of Pasco will gather at Stackhouse Park to remember the man, who died Friday in Sebring, Ohio.
Pasco served as Stackhouse Park’s ranger for more than 30 years until his retirement.
Pasco had a passion for the park, according to longtime Stackhouse board member Charles Voytko, who knew him for more than 25 years.
“He was dedicated to Stackhouse and put a lot of personal time and energy into it,” Voytko said. “He’ll be missed.”
Friends wrote on Stackhouse Park’s Facebook page Tuesday, “Years ago Jimmy planted a tree on his behalf and wished his ashes be scattered there.”
Park officials said a military service is planned for Sunday at 1 p.m. near the park’s main pavilion.
