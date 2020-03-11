A Somerset County attorney who dedicated an entire lifetime to law – and his community – has died.
Nathaniel A. Barbera, 91, a founding partner in what is now the firm Barbera, Melvin & Svonavec, was remembered Wednesday as a dedicated trial lawyer, family man and servant to the Somerset area, who co-founded the Somerset County 4-H Development Fund, served as a longtime Somerset Community Hospital chairman and led the county’s bar association.
“He fought hard for his clients. And he liked being a trial lawyer,” said Attorney Samuel Clapper, who worked alongside Barbera since 1972.
Barbera started his law firm in 1954.
Over the years, the practice has represented clients in personal injury cases, real estate, settlements and general litigation.
In court, that often meant being an aggressive, case-focused advocate for his clients. But outside the courtroom, “he was caring and compassionate,” Clapper added.
He described Barbera as a great mentor who led by example.
“He was community and family first,” he said, noting that Barbera was also a longtime rotary club member.
Barbera’s firm has represented local businesses, school districts and municipalities across the region for decades.
Today, the firm’s roster includes Barbera’s brother, John, and his son, Vincent – one of four partners.
Barbera passed Tuesday.
He was described in an obituary as a “loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.”
His wife, Anne, passed in 2016 after 64 years of marriage.
Funeral arrangements for Barbera are being handled by Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Somerset, which has scheduled a visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday.
