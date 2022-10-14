EBENSBURG, Pa. – Nearly 200 people were outside of the Cambria County courthouse Friday to remember and honor three men with well over 100 combined years in law enforcement.
Three bridges were dedicated in a ceremony for former Cambria County Sheriff Bob Kolar Sr. and deputies Ross Dixon and John “Sonny” Kuhar Jr.
Kolar passed away due to illness in May 2020. He has the longest tenure of any Cambria County sheriff.
Kuhar and Dixon both passed away due to the COVID-19 virus. Kuhar died in November 2020 and Dixon in February 2021.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, who serves as the chair of the state Senate Transportation Committee, submitted the amendment to the House bill for the bridges to be named.
Sheriff Don Robertson said if anyone was worthy of the recognition, it was Kolar, Kuhar and Dixon.
“All three men, Bob, Ross and Sonny were dedicated to their faith, their families and their communities and of course, the Cambria County Sheriff's Office,” Robertson said. “They all took great pride in serving as Cambria County deputies and, in Bob’s case, sheriff. I know they're all beaming with pride as we are of them today.”
An emotional Robertson said the office promises to live up to the three men’s expectations and asked them to look out for the rest of the deputies until they meet again.
Nichole Kolarik described a hero as an ordinary person who faces extraordinary circumstances and acts with courage, honor and self-sacrifice, and said her grandfather, Kuhar, was just that.
“However, he never wanted the credit for all of his accomplishments. He held many positions in the community. He was the butcher, the grocery delivery driver, the fireman and even the mayor. But most importantly, he spent those 60 years in law enforcement,” she said. “He helped to guide many young men and women here and around the surrounding community. Pap was someone that everyone reached out to and everybody knew he was always on the spot.”
The John “Sonny” Kuhar Jr. Bridge is located on state Route 3045 over the South Branch of the Blacklick Creek in Vintondale Borough.
Ross W. Dixon II said that out of all the honors since his father’s passing, this one meant the most.
“Most simply Dad was Ebensburg. He was born here, he lived here and died here,” Ross W. Dixon II said.
The younger Dixon said that one of his dad’s favorite parts of working at the sheriff’s office was working the door of the Cambria County courthouse
"He was the face of the department and he enjoyed having people come to his door,” he said.
“Whether he was working high school football or basketball games, helping to direct the Potato Fest traffic or coaching dozens of young men and women at the Ebensburg Youth League, we're helping to coach and track teams of the high school. He was here and he was visible.”
The bridge is something Ross W. Dixon II is something he said his father would have loved.
“He would love this, and he would consider this to be an early birthday gift as His birthday is actually next week,” he said.
The Ross W. Dixon Memorial Bridge is located on state Route 1036 over Howells Run at Lake Rowena in Ebensburg.
As he began to address the crowd, Bob Kolar Jr. remarked on the amount of people in attendance.
“I guess that's because you get the three guys who are here for 150 years of public service,” he said.
Bob Kolar Jr. said his father was known for greeting the staff with nicknames or a smart remark.
“My dad loved every minute of it the courthouse,” he said.
Not only was sheriff Kolar the man his son looked up to and would be there even before he could hang up the phone, he was always up for a late night Walmart run with his grandchildren.
“He was always up for a Walmart run, which included buying a bag of grapes when they walk in and eating all of them while they're shopping. He would also let them buy stuffed animals larger than them at the time and about $150 worth of junk food,” Bob Kolar Jr. said. “He would always justify this by saying they wanted it and my kids would tell him ‘Pappy, mom and dad don't care,’” he said, adding that was not the truth.
An emotional Bob Kolar Jr. ended his statment with telling his father he loved him and forming his hands in the shape of a heart.
The Sheriff Bob Kolar Sr. Memorial Bridge is located on state Route 2014 over U.S. Route 22.
