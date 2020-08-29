Longtime Richland Township supervisor Melvyn Wingard passed Friday.
He was 95 years old and served on the municipal board for 53 years, having retired earlier this spring.
Wingard was initially sworn into office in 1967.
“He was an incredible man,” current Richland Supervisor Bob Heffelfinger said.
For the past 29 years, Heffelfinger has worked with Wingard in one capacity or another, initially interacting with him when Heffelfinger was president of the Richland Fire Department in 1991.
He remembers him fondly.
“This one’s really banged me up,” Heffelfinger said. “Mel was a mentor.”
He described Wingard as the “epitome of understanding” regarding local government, and spoke highly of Wingard’s ability to listen and then lead.
Wingard was a World War II Army veteran and worked as a dairy farmer in the township.
He joined the Richland Township supervisors prior to the area becoming as developed as it is today.
Heffelfinger said the township wouldn’t be as strong or a pillar of Cambria County without Wingard.
“Richland Township owes what it is today to his leadership and vision,” said state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township.
He spent 14 years working with Wingard when he was a township supervisor prior to being elected to the senate.
In 2017, Langerholc awarded Wingard with a state senate citation for his 50 years of service to the municipality.
Langerholc described it as a “neat honor” to be able to give his former colleague that kind of distinction, adding that there’s a short list of civil servants in the commonwealth who have that many years under their belts.
“I’m very proud of the township and the people here – this board, our employees,” Wingard told The Tribune-Democrat during that recognition.
Langerholc also remembers Wingard fondly, speaking about his “general care and concern” and wealth of knowledge that set him apart from other leaders.
“There will never be another one like Mel,” Langerholc said.
“He will definitely be missed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.