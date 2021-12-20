JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Over his 53 years at the helm of his family’s namesake dairy, Louis Galliker III guided it through some of Johnstown’s greatest challenges – including the 1977 flood and the steel industry’s demise.
Galliker, who died on Friday at 87, was remembered on Monday for the dedication to his community and his company he showed in weathering those storms – expanding Galliker Dairy’s distribution footprint beyond Pennsylvania to parts of 10 states and growing its workforce to one of the region’s largest, at 350 people.
“Lou knew every inch of that business – it was important to him,” said Cambria County Republican Party Chairwoman Jackie Kulback, who first met Galliker in the early 1990s when she was the chief financial officer for Emglo, an industrial park neighbor of the dairy.
While Galliker was both a well-known and well-respected community member and a political conservative, he never sought fanfare or accolades – instead letting his company’s accomplishments do the talking, Kulback said. And over more than 50 years, there were plenty of accomplishments.
He transitioned the dairy to a new Richland Township processing facility in 1973 and then, in the 1990s, introduced the company’s signature light-resistant yellow plastic jugs. Today, Galliker’s milk, ice cream and iced tea are distributed from Kentucky and North Carolina to New York, finding new successes in an era in which many hometown dairies have faded away or been bought by large corporations.
“There’s no doubt he probably had many offers over the years to sell that company, but this community and his employees were important to him, and he kept everyone here – and working,” Kulback said.
Galliker’s company representatives said they were mourning his passing and that family would issue a comment after his funeral services and interment are held later this week. Galliker’s cause of death was not listed in his obituary.
In the obituary, which was published in Monday’s edition of The Tribune-Democrat, Galliker was remembered by loved ones as hardworking and dedicated – but “his greatest treasure in life was his family.” Galliker cherished holiday gatherings and summer trips to Ocean City, New Jersey, family wrote.
At different points in his career, Galliker served as a president of Greater Johnstown’s Chamber of Commerce and the Jaycees, as a United Way trustee and vice president and as financial director of the Talus Rock Girl Scout Council, among other positions.
“Galliker’s has certainly been an important business in our community for a long time,” Cambria Regional Chamber President Amy Bradley said, “and as someone who served as a chairman of our board in the past, he was committed to the business community and our region’s success.”
In operating one of Pennsylvania’s largest dairies, he also served as an International Association of Ice Cream Manufacturers board member and as president of the Quality Chek’d independent dairy processors cooperative.
“He’s going to leave big shoes to fill,” Kulback said.
Richland Township Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said Galliker’s legacy is as visible as his company’s trademark offerings – the iced tea, milk and ice cream products that generations of Johnstown-area residents have enjoyed.
“There’s so much that they do that no one knows about,” he said, noting Galliker’s products supplied to national brands.
In recent years, the company was honored as a Dairy of the Year by Dairy Queen’s wholly owned supply chain.
“They’ve seen big-time growth under Lou,” Heffelfinger said. “To me, I’d put his name alongside any other longstanding business leader this community has had over its history, because he’s accomplished so much.”
