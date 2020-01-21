BEDFORD – An eight-year effort to establish a Bedford County endowment will begin paying dividends across the area this fall.
Thanks to an anonymous five-figure donation last month, the Bedford County Community Fund exceeded its $100,000 fundraising mark, enabling interest it generates to be used annually to support community projects across the county, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies officials said Tuesday.
Similar funds have helped other communities support priority projects, initiatives and civic groups for years, including an effort to create a child advocacy center in Somerset County.
Now, the “generosity of the Bedford County community” has helped create a lasting local asset – thanks to dozens of donations ranging from $25 to $10,000, said Dina McGee, the Community Foundation’s Bedford County endowment director.
“This is a special moment for Bedford County and for Community Foundation for the Alleghenies,” added Foundation President Mike Kane. “We’re thrilled to see the community come together, look ahead to the future and decide to invest in causes right here in Bedford County.”
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has had a presence in the Bedford area for years.
But until now, there hasn’t been a dedicated Bedford County fund large enough to support ongoing grant-making, said John Blackburn III, one of eight Bedford advisory committee members who’ll help review and award funding requests annually.
He said the group spearheaded fundraising efforts, including hot air balloon rides at Bedford Springs, to build up their fund.
On average, interest earnings enable advisory groups to award as much as 5% of the total fund each year to projects in the arts, education, health and heritage – as well as civic and military groups, economic development efforts and environmental programs, Community Foundation officials said.
This fall, the CFA will solicit applications from eligible groups for the advisory board’s review, Kane said.
Those who receive funding awards will also get consideration for additional money, up to $7,500 in grants through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ Small Grants Fund – a separate endowment that distributes $400,000 to projects in Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties, he said.
It’s a big deal for the area, Bedford County Commissioner Barry Dallara said.
“This is a great milestone for Bedford County,” he said. “But I can’t stress enough about the other services the Community Foundation brings to the table – and offers to groups who want to raise money and help specific causes.”
For groups pooling money for a project aimed at bettering their community or small nonprofits who don’t have the “structure” to properly oversee their funds, the foundation can help, he said.
“I think this is just the beginning of what they bring to help our area,” he said. “We’re grateful they’re here.”
Kane said he’s hopeful the Bedford County Community Fund’s balance is just getting rolling, too.
“There’s no ceiling to it,” he said. “Let’s work together ... to grow this fund as large as we possibly can.”
Somerset director named
The Community Foundation also announced a new director for its Somerset County fund, who’ll work to boost its total to a new $1 million level.
Lladel Lichty joins the Foundation after more than seven years as community relationship manager at United Way of the Laurel Highlands – and 10 years working with the American Cancer Society’s Pennsylvania Division.
“We wanted to make sure we found the best fit for our Somerset County director role,” Kane said. “We think Lladel’s experience, connections, compassion and community-minded approach make her ideal for this position and ideally situated to help us grow community-led philanthropy and build on the progress we’ve seen in Somerset County and our region.”
Lichty replaces former Somerset County Director and current Somerset County Commissioner Pam Tokar-Ickes.
She’ll work from CFA’s Somerset Borough office in the Union Kimberly building at 166 E. Union St., Community Foundation officials said.
