CENTRAL CITY – A Christmas display that started with a single strand of plastic red bell lights, spanned more than half a century and grew to dozens of pieces is coming to an end in Central City.
Dan Bulger, 81, has been decorating his home and yard with wooden angels, plastic snowmen and an assortment of other holiday characters and lights for 55 years. But he’s getting older and the display isn’t easy to set up.
His daughter, Tina, helped this year, which Bulger appreciated, but he thinks the task is too great to undertake anymore.
“I always looked at this as our gift to our town,” he said.
Bulger said he has lived in Central City his entire life. When he and his wife moved into their home on the 600 block of Chestnut Street, they decided to start decorating for the season.
The first feature in the collection was a set of bell lights that was strung on the front of the house. Then came some yard pieces and the display grew with every year.
For the past five decades, he would start bringing out the Santas, nutcrackers and toy soldiers from his basement, garage and shed – and by Nov. 1 the decorating would begin.
Bulger said seeing children’s faces light up made the effort every year worthwhile.
After the season, Bulger’s family would scout out what yard decor was left over at stores in the area, such as Glosser Bros., and go back to collect what they’d seen.
The display grew so large at one point that Bulger had to install an extra circuit breaker in his garage with 10 circuits just to power the lights.
‘All good things ...’
His longtime friend Tom Malisko, 73, of Windber, assisted for more than a decade and is sad to know Bulger is hanging it all up.
“It was inspiring to know something you did brought joy at this time of year,” Malisko said.
The Windber man added that he knows his friend doesn’t want to give up the tradition – but that he has to.
“All good things come to an end,” Malisko said.
Bulger shared the same sentiment about the decorating.
He’s in the process of selling off the pieces of his collection – although those that have been purchased will remain in place until after the season.
Bulger typically takes the decorations down after New Year’s, and he’s going to hand them off to others, with the exception of some favorites, such as the red bells.
He said roughly 75% of the items are already spoken for.
‘Dream come true’
The joy brought by the holiday lights won’t end, though. Jennifer Jarvis, 51, of Central City, spearheaded an effort this year to decorate the park next to Bulger’s home.
Four generations of her family have made the trip to Chestnut Street every year to enjoy Bulger’s display.
Her parents went, they took her, she’s taken her children and last year Jarvis took her granddaughter to see the display.
“It was a nice family tradition,” Jarvis said.
Last year left more of an impression on her.
Seeing Bulger’s yard and home lit up next to the Central City Park, which was “dark and desolate,” gave her an idea.
Jarvis said the COVID-19 pandemic caused some issues with fundraising, but community support and donations allowed for the park to be lit this year.
Jarvis doesn’t think she’ll be able to match Bulger’s legacy, but is glad to carry on a town tradition.
Bulger is also happy to know that although this is the last year for his efforts, that doesn’t mean the end of Chestnut Street will be dark for Christmas.
“It’s cool to see a dream come true,” she said.
