JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Four frightened teenage boys – two Ukrainian, one Russian, one Belarusian – sat together in a Bishop McCort Catholic High School office on Thursday, worrying about their family and friends back home and trying to make sense of a war that had started only a few hours earlier.
The students – whose names are not being used by The Tribune-Democrat out of concern for their privacy and safety, and for the protection of their loved ones back home – came to the United States to get educations.
Until a few days ago, their lives were about studying, playing hockey for the Crimson Crushers, hanging out with friends and enjoying new experiences that Johnstown has to offer.
But, on the table in front of them, there was a copy of the local newspaper with a bold banner headline – “Russia attacks Ukraine.”
Their thoughts were now occupied with more serious matters.
They talked about their lives and the war for about a half hour. The Ukrainians and Russian did not comment much, other than to say they are concerned for their families. They are newer to the country and still learning the language.
The student from Belarus, the most experienced English-speaker of the group, said he hopes the war “will not touch my family” – who live in a country that borders Russia and Ukraine.
“I just want that this world will be in peace. … I just don’t see any point to make the war right now,” he said.
Bishop McCort hockey coach John Bradley and Principal Tom Smith said classmates and adults are offering support to the four student-athletes.
The Belarusian said the school is “like a family here.”
Bradley said: “When you’re part of a family, sometimes that’s the best thing that you could ever have.”
The coach said that in good times and bad times, “We approach them as if they are just Crushers. We don’t look at them as our international kids or anybody different. They’re all held to the same standard or regards that we hold for any of our kids. But they fit in with everybody because I would say that these guys here are kind of like rock stars.”
Smith spoke with the students early on Thursday, not long after the war escalated.
“When you turn on the TV (Wednesday) night, you see that these countries are in conflict with one another,” Smith said. “And when we came to school, I met with these guys first thing this morning. We wanted to see how they were doing. There’s nothing but love for one another with these boys and support from everybody in our school for these young men.”
Smith hopes the visiting students will be able to share their perspectives with classmates.
“That can really spark some good conversations in our classrooms,” Smith said. “We can provide something here that maybe there’s no other classroom in the area that can. We have students here that live there, with family that live there, so we can get direct sources of contact and hear what’s happening over there with these kids.”
And they plan to keep playing hockey, too, with Smith calling the sport a form of “therapy.”
“It helps them to move on and keep their mind off things,” Smith said. “They’re young people. If they can keep their minds doing that and focus on that a little bit more, it might make it a little bit easier for them to process what’s going on.
"That’s a big part of their life, and if we can keep them moving in that direction, keep them happy with that, I think that will go a long way toward helping them through this process. Everyone needs an outlet when there’s stress in their life. I think that’s a great outlet for them.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter {a style=”font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif;” href=”http://twitter.com/dave_sutor” target=”_blank”}@Dave_Sutor{/a}.
