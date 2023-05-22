JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Twice a week for the past month, the Conemaugh Township Area High School choir has jammed out to Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is” during rehearsals for their performance with the band on Tuesday.
Members of the world-famous rock group have invited the students on stage to sing with them as they bring “The Greatest Hits Tour” to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
“We were all ecstatic,” Conemaugh Township senior Sydney McMillan said. “Of course we knew of Foreigner because we’re all music nerds.”
McMillan, one of 25 students who will get to sing with the band, said she couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity. She was introduced to Foreigner by her parents and grew up listening to music from that era.
Jonathan Fochtman is another member of the choir whose parents introduced him to Foreigner, and he now loves the band, he said.
“I think it’s very, very exciting to be performing with them,” the junior said.
Conemaugh Township choir director Mari Grace Lingenfelter was contacted by Foreigner in April about the opportunity. She initially didn’t know if it was real or not, but as the details were firmed up, she said, she couldn’t believe her students would get to sing with the band that produced such hits as “Juke Box Hero,” “Hot Blooded,” “Cold as Ice” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
“That’s really great to get them involved and expose them to another era of music,” Lingenfelter said.
Foreigner keyboardist Michael Bluestein said that inviting local students on stage to perform is a long-standing tradition for the band. In nearly every city in which Foreigner plays, the group finds a local choir to invite into the limelight.
Watching the students sing along on stage takes Bluestein back to his high school days, when he was first starting to get into music, he said.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “The kids seem to love it, and of course the fans and parents out there do – it’s a trip. ... It’s wonderful to see them have that experience.”
When Lingenfelter told her students that they’d be joining Foreigner on stage at the concert, most were excited, although some said that they weren’t familiar with Foreigner. That was until Lingenfelter played some of their songs and the choir members immediately started singing along, not aware they knew more Foreigner hits than they’d thought.
During practices, Lingefelter plays the ballad and guides the students through the chorus. She lets them know what cues to watch for and reminds them how many times the lines repeat. Some dance along to the beat while others sway to the melody, all cracking a smile every now and again.
The choir teacher had tickets to the concert and planned to take along her son and daughter. But now her son and choir member, Hayden Lingenfelter, gets to be on stage. Mari Grace Lingenfelter joked that she’s somewhat envious of her child, but also is overjoyed for all her students to perform.
“This is something that’s going to be a long-lasting memory,” Lingenfelter said.
Foreigner last played in Johnstown in 2016, and before that in 1977.
