A mourning dove visits an empty Johnstown Central Park on Friday morning, April 17, 2020. Since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, the park has been relatively empty of activity, except from nature.
Lonely dove
WALKER[mdash] Marzy David, 58, Mount Hope (South Fork), passed away peacefully at home. Born March 7, 1962, in Johnstown, son of Sylvia (Rhine) Wertz. Preceded in death by wife, Paulette J. (Susko) Walker, who died December 4, 2017; stepfather, Joseph T. Wertz; and stepson, Charles R. Krens.…
CRAYCRAFT[mdash] Darlene Carol, 63, Stoystown (Wilbur), died April 17, 2020 at home. Born June 9, 1956 in Somerset, daughter of Andrew and Betty Tomko. Preceded in death by parents and husband Jerry. Survived by children: Michael (Brandi) Craycraft, Tanya (Leo Brown) Campbell, and Laura Cray…
GAINER[mdash]Betty L. (Gindlesperger), 78, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, (formerly of Johnstown, PA and Sheboygan, WI), passed away early Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Jim D. Gainer who died on June 28, 2017. Betty was born on June 15, 1941 in Johnstown, …
PISARCIK [mdash] Stephen J., Jr., 68, Johnstown, passed away at home, April 16, 2020. Born January 11, 1952 in Johnstown, raised in Brush Valley; son of Stephen J. Sr. and Louise (Domino) Pisarcik. Preceded in death by parents. Survived by wife, Barbara (Koontz), Johnstown; children, Stephan…
ZYSEK[mdash] Margaret Jane (Markovich), 75, Broadview Heights, Ohio, formerly of Watkins, passed away April 16, 2020. Born June 1, 1944, in Irvona, the daughter of John and Catherine (Timko) Markovich. Preceded in death by parents; brothers, John, Jim, Alex, Michael, and Harry Markovich and …
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Unprecedented times': Johnstown company's frustration with virus waivers matches national trend
- 'Deep dive' on nursing homes: Indiana County COVID-19 death is region's first in long-term care facility
- Revised policy allows dentists to reopen practices
- Sheetz in Carrolltown reopens day after confirming employee tested positive for COVID-19
- New COVID-19 directives: Masks will be required for store workers, shoppers
- ‘What more can happen to you?’: Businesses lament loss of Thunder in the Valley
- Sheetz employee in Carrolltown tests positive for COVID-19; store closed temporarily for cleaning
- DOC: Prison employee smuggled tobacco, opioids to inmates
- Local wrestling club’s online practices drawing interest from around the country
- Senator demanding Wolf release business waiver list
