LONDON – The 134th anniversary of the Johnstown Flood of 1889 will draw attention outside western Pennsylvania when it’s commemorated on Wednesday.
Some 3,700 miles away, members of the London-based Squint Theatre company will have an eye on the grounds that once housed the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club.
“When you immerse yourself in it and get to know the people and the area, you build a bit of a connection to it,” said Andrew Whyment, of Squint.
Whyment, Adam Foster and Lee Anderson wrote “The Incredible True Story of the Johnstown Flood,” which, despite its title, is a fictionalized retelling of the 1889 disaster that killed more than 2,200 people.
The play was published in February as part of the anthology “Three Plays by Squint & How They Were Made,” which is available in the U.S. from Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
In addition to the script for the Johnstown-based play, the book details how an interest in the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union led to the creation of a play about a disaster that had occurred 12 decades earlier in a city previously unknown to the writers.
In the wake of Brexit, the Squint members were interested in the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump and traveled to America for a research trip.
“There were parallels between the two narratives,” Foster said during a 2022 interview at an East London pub. “I found myself looking to that American story as a way of understanding our own story.”
They embarked on a tour of the Republican heartland, with stops in Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Kansas.
“It was really to get a full picture of what was going on with the Trump vote,” Foster said, “but I suppose the area that really grabbed our attention was Ohio, Pennsylvania and the Rust Belt.”
Squint Theatre conducted theater workshops at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, and a second research trip brought them to Cambria County in 2017.
“We headed for Johnstown because we were aware that it has a swing-voting demographic that is comparable to Brexit, but we were also aware of the flood story that felt – even from afar, before we’d even gone there – that there were some parallels there in terms of class,” Whyment said. “There’s an allegory there.”
As part of their research, Whyment and his colleagues visited Johnstown Flood National Memorial in South Fork and the Johnstown Flood Museum downtown. They also met with Richard Burkert, president and CEO of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
“What we realized is that it’s a pretty well-tapped story,” Whyment said. “Whether it was in 1889 in the wake of the flood or the 10th Hollywood producer knocking on the door of Richard Burkert and saying, ‘We want to tell the story of the Johnstown Flood,’ it’s a story that seems to resonate and be told time and time again.
“It made us reflect on our own impulse to come to America and tell a story that is not our own. That really was the moment where the play that we ended up making started to come to life.”
The playwrights realized that, while their goals were altruistic, they were treading the fine line of cultural misappropriation.
“I think it was happening against a wider introspection of the back of the Trump election and Brexit,” Foster said. “I know around then, lots of journalists were going to Rust Belt towns like Johnstown and using that to somehow represent and take the temperature of the nation. That, in a sense, felt exploitative as well. I think we were conscious of ourselves as liberal, left-leaning English people coming into a Rust Belt town.
“There’s complicated dynamics to that, just as there was for those journalists coming from the New York Times or wherever and using one town’s experience to shed light on a national experience.”
That realization caused Squint’s members to change their focus.
“There was a bit of a watershed moment where the project shifted and we started to embrace those quite vulnerable questions about whether or not we should have rocked up in Johnstown and had that approach,” Whyment said.
Historian David McCullough’s seminal book “The Johnstown Flood” also helped alter the direction of the play.
“We were reading that as part of our writing process and discovered that there was a theater company in town on the night of the flood in 1889 and they were caught up in the disaster,” Whyment recalled.
“They were helped by locals out of the town. That sort of catalyzed an idea, which is essentially, ‘Imagine if that theater troop, a little bit like us in 1889, decided to hang around and turn their experience into a play.’ Those were the seeds that unlocked the writing process for us.”
With that in mind, Whyment and Foster made a second trip to Johnstown in January 2020. That visit helped solidify some of the plot points and give them a better understanding of the region.
The global COVID-19 pandemic hit shortly afterward, unexpectedly giving the Squint members plenty of time to remotely work on the play. They eventually returned to the theater, and Squint’s book details some of the theater tactics that further influenced the final product.
Unlike the book’s other two plays, “Long Story Short” and “Molly,” which enjoyed full productions and full-length runs, “The Incredible True Story of the Johnstown Flood” has not been staged.
“For whatever reason, with this play, while we’ve had lots of support – from the arts council, the national theater, lots of different stakeholders in the project – for various reasons, we haven’t had a theater to call home for this project,” Whyment said. “We’d love to start getting it in front of people who will have interesting responses to it, so we’d love to come back to Johnstown and share it – whether that’s a reading or a small performance, with an eye toward giving it a fuller production in the future. That would be great.”
