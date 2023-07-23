JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A comedic tale of love and confusion will take center stage at this production.
The Log House Theatre Academy will present the musical “She Loves Me” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the atelier at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The performance features a cast of recent graduates and students from Northern Cambria High School, who presented the show as their spring musical.
Tim Jacobs, director and choreographer of the musical and Northern Cambria High School’s drama teacher, said that last summer, the school presented “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at the arts center and it was well received.
“It was fantastic, and we had full audiences for the three nights that we did it,” he said.
“It was a great experience for the kids because it’s very rare for a high school group to be able to move their show to a community theater.”
Jacobs said the students are looking forward to bring “She Loves Me” to the arts center.
“We ran the show for two weeks at the school and it was very successful, so they’re excited to be able to continue this wonderful experience through community theater,” he said.
Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet combatant shop clerks Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don’t see eye to eye.
After they both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown.
Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves, and all the twists and turns along the way.
“This is such a wonderful romantic comedy and is so much fun,” Jacobs said.
The musical has cast of 16 and includes Dylan Nelson as Ladislav Sipos; Chris Waugh as Arpad; Kelsi Klemann as Miss Ilona Ritter; Delaine Snow was Steven Kodaly; Drake Milko as Georg Nowack; Sam Govan as Mr. Maraczek; Maddy Doughty as first window shopper; Lillian Statler as second window shopper; Aylana Edmiston as first customer; Isabelle Smith as second customer; Katie Brady as third customer; Emilia Waugh as Amalia Balash; Jonah Stivinelli as Mr. Keller; Sam Govan as head waiter; Alex Snyder as bus boy; Stivinelli, Smith, Statler, Edmiston, Doughty, Brady, and Adam Keith as patrons; and Stivinelli, Smith, Statler, Edmiston, Doughty, Brady, Snyder and Keith as customers.
“I can’t believe how much these kids knew every line and every song and they knew all their blocking,” Jacobs said.
“It was wonderful to see them step right back into it like it never went away. I am so proud of the kids and how much they’ve put into what we’ve done, and they have really committed themselves.”
He said audiences will be awed by the talent on stage.
“It’s higher caliber than a normal high school production, and I think audiences will see and appreciate that,” Jacobs said.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said they are proud to foster young artists of all kind.
“Each year we are privileged to host the Greater Johnstown Young Artist Exhibit in May, multiple children and youth theater throughout the year and the musical theater camp in the summer,” she said.
“Being able to partner with the young performers from Northern Cambria and some of their alumni is fantastic. It is a blessing to have so many partners and provide the arts to many young people from all walks of life.”
The production is rated PG.
Proceeds will benefit programming at the arts center.
Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 814-255-6515 or online at www.caccc.org.
