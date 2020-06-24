Community Arts Center of Cambria County has canceled its 2020 Log House Arts Festival as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The festival was to be held Sept. 5 and 6, over the Labor Day weekend, at the Westmont facility.
In a press release, event organizers said the festival requires an large amount of manpower and preparation. Festival planning begins in October of the previous year and relies on the scheduling and coordinating of more than 100 vendors, 15 different entertainers and musicians, more than 200 volunteers – along with children's programming, rentals and numerous sponsors.
"It is with much sadness and dismay that the Community Arts Center of Cambria County is canceling the 2020 Log House Arts Festival," said Angela R. Godin, executive director the arts center, and member of the board of directors.
"To many, this will not be a surprise with the ongoing uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our hope that you help us look forward to the dynamic celebration of the 50th anniversary Log House Arts Festival on Sept. 4 and 5, 2021."
Organizers said they will be working toward presenting a bigger and better anniversary festival.
"This includes new indoor vendor booth spaces, the new amphitheater for music and entertainment, premier entertainment, additional parking and an outdoor sound system so the entire property can enjoy music and announcements at appropriate levels," Godin and board members said.
The arts center will be providing summer and fall initiatives with proper social distancing aimed at keeping the community engaged in artistic activities.
"We are lucky to have such a supportive community that cherishes the arts," Godin and board members said.
