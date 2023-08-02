JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A battle of wits is on in this uproarious dating race.
The Log Art Theatre will present the comedic drama "The Golden Girls Say I Do," performed by Iron Bridge Dinner Theatre, at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 in the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said they are thrilled to parter with Iron Bridge Dinner Theatre for the performance.
"They have brought such fantastic and dynamic works in the past," she said. "We are looking forward to a nonstop laughing evening and hope you join us as everyone’s favorite sassy ladies command the stage in search of their great love. This is truly a do-not-miss event and one night only."
The production features the fabulous four as they race the clock to see who will be the first to say those ever popular words.
Dorothy, Sophia, Blanche and Rose are all realizing life is too short, but which one will make it through to the finish line and say "I do" in the dating game.
In the interactive show, audiences will enjoy participating in the dating, courting and proposal process as they watch the ladies beg, borrow and steal and give away their dates for the evening.
"It's a classic theme that people love and enjoy mixed with comedy," Godin said.
The performance will feature an assortment of desserts, including gluten- and dairy-free options. The production is BYOB.
"This is the first time we're doing this large a caliber of a show as a dessert theater," Godin said. "It's going to be really fun and a great experience. People can satisfy their sweet tooth and maybe we'll have some cheesecake just like with 'The Golden Girls.'"
Iron Bridge Dinner Theatre presents wholesome secular productions to the Central Pennsylvania and beyond, utilizing combined casts of professional, semi-professional and local community theater actors.
When selecting shows they look to present relevant, comedic and dramatic productions which relate to issues people are facing today.
"We want people to laugh so hard that they almost cry," Godin said. "We hope they have a wonderful evening watching some great quality performers. It's something special and different that we have to offer fostering the arts."
Proceeds will benefit arts center programming.
Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.
Table sponsorships also are available.
Reservation deadline is Aug. 9.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 814-255-6515 or online at www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.