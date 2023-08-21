JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This clever and inventive magical production will offer up the laughs.
Log Art Theatre and Off Pitt Street Theater Co. will present the play “PUFFS” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont, and at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16 at Bedford Arts Cooperative, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, Bedford.
The play, written by Matt Cox, is a parody of the “Harry Potter” book series by J.K. Rowling, but from the perspective of the Puffs.
For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there, too.
It’s a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said they are excited to form a new partnership with Off Pitt Street Theater Co.
“It is our ambition to continually expand our reach to provide opportunities to many individuals in all artistic mediums as well as grow our audiences to enjoy the wonderful benefits that a life filled with art can do,” she said.
The production is directed by Dawn Ziviello, owner of Off Pitt Street Theater Co.
The cast includes Halina Corle as Elayne Hopkins; Matthias Corle as Oliver Rivers; Stella Ebersole as Megan Jones; Owen Parkins as J. Finch Fletchley, Clumsy Longbottom, Goyle and Real Mr. Moody; Charlie McCoy as Ernie Mac/Hannah, Ms. Bagman and Young Narrator; Emma Sheridan as Sally Perks and Hermione; Norah Parkins as Susie Bones and Blondo Malfoy; Leora Parkins as Leanne and Ginny; Locklyn Parkins as Harry and Colin; Gideon Walter as Seamus Finnegan and Scorpi Malfoy; Lillian McCoy as Anna Goldstein and Bippy; Johnnie Matney as J. Finch Fletchley, Viktor, Uncle Dave, Ric Gryff, Ghost History Teach and A Fat Friar; Riley McCoy as Cedric, Professor Turban, Sal, Mr. Voldy and Blondo Malfoy; Olivia Gasper as Frenchie and Leanne; Natasha Byer as Narrator, Professor Lanny and Myrtle; Kyra Miller as Shagrid, Second Headmaster, Professor McG, Professor Locky, Ms. Babble, Helga and Ernie Mac/Hannah; Cheyenne Maize as First Headmaster, A Certain Potions Teacher, Professor Sprouty, Rowena and Xavia Jones; Stephanie McCoy as Professor Sprouty; and Bekah Walter as Rita Scooter, Runes Teach, Lady Nick, Sally Perks and Harry.
Ziviello said coordinating the new partnership with the arts center has been a positive experience.
“OPS is looking forward to continuing and growing this alliance with future, regularly scheduled productions,” she said.
“It was a joy seeing the actors from Bedford work with Johnstown actors and forming new connections and friendships. We hope that Johnstown folks enjoy the show.”
Godin said she hopes to grow and foster the partnership within the Log Art Theatre’s annual season.
“We hope everyone loves their experience at the arts center with ‘PUFFS,’ ” she said.
The production is suitable for all ages.
Proceeds will benefit programming at the arts center.
Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for seniors and $5 for students.
For the arts center show, tickets can be purchased by calling 814-255-6515 or online at www.caccc.org.
For the Bedford Arts Cooperative show, call 814-310-1987 or online at www.offpittstreet.com/tickets.html.
