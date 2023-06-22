The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is producing its Log Art Theatre Academy musical theater camp production of “Fame Jr.” July 17 through 22.
Registration deadline is 5 p.m. July 10.
Pre-auditions prior the camp will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 14 and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 15 at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Campers will be assigned an audition date.
Children must be between the ages of 8 to 18 to participate.
Two performances will be presented July 22.
Information: 814-255-6515 or caccc.org/lata.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.