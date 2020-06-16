The location of Wednesday’s town hall meeting on a proposed ban of the Confederate flag from Ebensburg Borough-sanctioned events has been changed to the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg, borough officials said Tuesday.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
It had previously been planned to be held at the Ebensburg Municipal Building. The change was made because the larger YPCC “can allow for better social distancing and a larger number of attendees,” said Danea Koss, the borough’s community development director.
