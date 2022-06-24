JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local state legislators, including Rep. Jim Rigby and Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., who both represent Johnstown, will likely soon be called upon to decide what Pennsylvania’s abortion laws should be.
On Friday, by a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision that had declared a constitutional right to an abortion, which was upheld in the 1992 case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
The case that brought the matter to the court, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, centered on a Mississippi law that banned most abortions after 15 weeks. The justices voted 6-3 specifically in the Dobbs matter, overturning lower court rulings that prevented enforcement of the law.
States will now be able to make their own decisions regarding the procedure, just as they could do pre-Roe.
“I don’t know where Pennsylvania is,” said Rigby, a Republican from the 71st Legislative District. “I know that we’ll certainly be briefed on this, probably when we go back (to Harrisburg) Monday. There will be a lot of discussions to follow, as we move forward, if it is being turned to the states for the states to decide. I don’t think it’s a black-and-white issue. I think there are going to be a lot of conversations had before any kind of actions are taken.”
Rigby expanded on his thoughts, saying, “One, I can say that I don’t believe that abortion should be used as a means of birth control. Outside of that, I think we open the door because there are all kinds of situations and instances. You may have a child that you are carrying and it may be fatal to the mother to go full term. It could be medical. There could be problems.”
Langerholc, a Republican lawyer from the 35th Senatorial District, said, “I welcome the decision which states that there is no federal constitutional right to an abortion. It should be up to the states to decide.”
Any laws passed by the Legislature would need to be signed by the governor.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, responded to the ruling, saying he was “deeply disappointed in (Friday’s) Supreme Court opinion and the impact this decision will have nationwide. The right to bodily autonomy – and privacy as a whole – is under attack in this country. We must do more to protect the rights of women and pregnant people in every state across the country that doesn’t have a governor willing to wield their veto pen.”
'Jolt' to legal system
Abortion in Pennsylvania is permitted up to the 24th week of pregnancy and afterward in cases where the life or the health of the mother is at risk.
“Abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania, but the future of abortion rights is not guaranteed,” wrote Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania in a released statement. “Currently, anti-abortion legislators are attempting to change the Pennsylvania state constitution with an extreme bill proposing to permanently amend our constitution and remove any state protection for abortion access.
“If passed and then later approved on the ballot, Pennsylvania could be looking at a similar narrative of aggressive attempts at an anti-abortion policy that could quickly pass into law.”
In the decision regarding abortion’s constitutionality, Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, forming the majority, held: “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
Chief Justice John Roberts – who has family ties to Johnstown – sided with the majority in the 6-3 ruling on Dobbs, but was in the minority on the 5-4 decision to overturn Roe, which he called “a serious jolt to the legal system.”
The decision will impact the nation medically, politically, culturally, legally and religiously.
“The decision of the United States Supreme Court in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health has not settled the national debate over the issue of abortion,” Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown Bishop Mark Bartchak said. “Catholic teaching is clear when it comes to upholding the sanctity of every life from the moment of conception until the moment of natural death. The Church always stands in defense of the unborn, but our pro-life commitment does not end there.
“Through the tireless efforts of our charitable outreach, we continue the good work begun by Jesus, himself, by serving the poor, feeding the hungry, caring for the sick, welcoming the stranger, and accompanying every individual on his or her unique journey – regardless of their faith tradition. This includes women facing unplanned pregnancies and young families dealing with unexpected challenges.”
'Slippery slope'
The court acknowledged that nothing in the decision should be understood to cast doubt on laws that do not involve abortion.
But, in a concurring opinion, Thomas wrote: “For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ ” referring to cases that respectively involved the right of married couples to obtain contraceptives, private consensual sexual acts, and same-sex marriage.
In a dissenting opinion, Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan wrote: “No one should be confident that this majority is done with its work. The right Roe and Casey recognized does not stand alone. To the contrary, the Court has linked it for decades to other settled freedoms involving bodily integrity, familial relationships, and procreation.”
“I am just outraged,” Mary Lou Davis, a pro-choice Johnstown resident, said. “The hypocrisy of this moment (with) the pro-lifers – well, that’s what they call themselves – they’re anti-abortion people. Just wait because, as (Thomas) said, we need to reconsider all of the court’s substantive due process precedents. The thing is, it’s the first time ever they took a right away. And this is a really slippery slope. Contraceptives are going to be on the table, right to privacy, marriage equality.”
Cassidy Polacek, a 23-year-old, pro-choice Richland Township resident, used the “slippery slope” description, too.
“I think what he’s trying to do is insinuate that there’s almost this worry that we now have to look at,” Polacek said. “I’m almost going to have to process that a little bit because, God, that’s terrifying. It just goes to show that no one is safe almost.”
'The path forward'
Polacek said overturning Roe could affect women in situations where “the choice is taken away from them, whether by rape, or through incest or some other poor unfortunate circumstance that happens to people.
“You’re telling women that we don’t have any sort of agency over our own bodies, that we can’t make this decision for ourselves, that we aren’t responsible enough to make a decision for ourselves regarding our own bodies. Constitutionally, for some one to have their corporeal right taken away from them is absolutely disgusting. I never thought I’d live to see the day that I, as a woman, don’t have agency over my own body, under the Constitution. And it makes me feel like less of an American citizen.”
Going forward, regarding the immediate impact of overturning Roe, Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said the “decision now returns that very difficult and necessary question (of abortion law) back to the individual states.”
She said: “Pennsylvanians should discuss this matter rationally and respectfully with all sides. This half-century dispute requires sober reflection on the real question: What is a human life, and under what circumstances may we end it? It is the long-established understanding of thoughtful conservatives that life begins at conception. As a lifelong, pro-life conservative, I consider this ruling a step forward. It remains for the voters of Pennsylvania, through their elected leaders, to decide on the path forward.
“I pray that the people of Cambria County and of the country do not resort to violent protests as we have seen in the past. It saddens me to see women protesting for the right to murder their baby.”
