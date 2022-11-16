JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Donald Trump is a twice-impeached former president under investigation for the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, and also arguably the most popular national political figure in rural America and small-town western Pennsylvania in recent history.
And now he is running for president – again.
Trump, a Republican, announced his third candidacy on Tuesday, seeking re-election after winning in 2016 and losing in 2020.
His polarizing personality and positions, including claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, will almost certainly be prominent during the 2024 election cycle.
“I think, really, it’s two more years of listening to Donald Trump and whatever – he wants to be the center of attention instead of the country moving on to try to get it straightened out with some bipartisan stuff,” said Eric Miller, a Democrat and president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 463. “I think we’re going to have him now be the focus again.”
In comparison, Paula Crowley, a Republican from Ferndale, said she is “excited” about his announcement.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time because I think we got robbed from the last election,” Crowley said.
'Not a politician'
In 2020, Trump got 68.13% of the vote in Cambria County, 77.61% in Somerset County and 83.50% in Bedford County.
Such overwhelming support was common in western Pennsylvania – where Trump held numerous rallies with thousands of supporters over the years. Most recently, he headlined an event in Latrobe just a few days before the recent midterms.
“We were just at the rally in Latrobe,” Crowley said. “That was just an awesome time.”
Crowley described Trump as “down to earth” and said she liked “pretty much everything” he did as president.
“He’s got an attitude, but he’s a businessman,” Crowley said. “He’s not a politician.”
She is a longtime Trump backer.
Meanwhile, Calvin Berkins, owner of Shear Magic barber shop in Johnstown, never voted for Trump because he “didn’t like him the first time,” but is “starting to like him now.”
“When Trump was in office, money was flowing,” Berkins said. “Business was flowing – and right now, we've got (President Joe) Biden in office, and it seems like everything is shut down. Gas is $4. When Trump was in office, I was telling everybody, people were riding around on scooters, having fun.”
Berkins, a Democrat who said he is “ready to switch” party affiliation, does not know yet if he will fully support Trump, but he “sure would listen to what he has to say.”
'The audacity of it'
Trump has repeatedly claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him, an argument that has been rejected dozens of times in court cases brought by the former president and his allies.
Miller thinks that belief played a role in Trump seeking re-election.
“In his mind, I don’t think he feels that he lost,” Miller said, “and his ego would never let him accept that. So he's going to run again, and, if he doesn’t win, (he’s) going to claim election fraud – (he’s) going to claim the whole thing that we went through the last time. It’s going to all surface again.”
As Trump continues to hammer points about the 2020 election, the Republican Party is coming off an election cycle in which the historic trend of the minority party doing well in a midterm did not materialize. Democrats maintained control of the U.S. Senate and picked up two governor seats. Republicans will become the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, but only by a razor-thin margin.
Several prominent Republican candidates endorsed by Trump – including Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate and state Sen. Doug Mastriano for governor in Pennsylvania – lost.
Trump made his announcement one week after Election Day.
“Was I surprised? No,” said Cassidy Polacek, an independent voter who lives in Richland. “I don’t think anybody was surprised to hear the news. I think everyone knew it was coming. The audacity of it is incredible. I think everyone understands the undertones of the implications of why he announced it the way he did, even though we all knew it was coming.
“(He is) pushing through the noise of all the fingers pointed at him and pretending none of it is really an issue to him. It’s all minutia. It’s all just noise, and he’s pretending like none of it was an issue. I think that’s really interesting from a psychological, cult-of-personality standpoint, especially since all the candidates he was backing proved to fall flat.”
Trump is also under multiple legal investigations, including for allegedly having “classified” and “top secret” documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving office.
“I don’t quite know where the audacity is coming from, and how that is fueling it,” Polacek said. “I can only assume it’s his money that is fueling his audacity, but it really is just such a strong move of ‘I am not guilty’ to go and run when he’s still in the middle of so many lawsuits and investigations.”
