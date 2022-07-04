WINDBER, Pa. – Dressed in red, white and blue attire, droves of Windber residents and visitors gathered around the gazebo on Graham Avenue on Monday to hear the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra perform a series of patriotic tunes.
The event helped bring a close to the weekend’s festivities in Windber where current and former citizens celebrated the town’s 125th anniversary.
“This is just a nice way to top it all off on a nice afternoon,” borough Mayor Michael Thomas said.
He helped organize the anniversary event and credited the planning committee and numerous volunteers for what he described as a “tremendous success.”
Windber residents Victoria Hiteshew and Greg Kraycirik said they attended several aspects of the celebration and topped it off with the JSO performance.
“It’s a nice end to a wonderful weekend in Windber,” Kraycirik said.
Hiteshew agreed, adding that she loves the idea of having music in the park.
“We’re very lucky to have a symphony orchestra in a region of our size,” she said.
The pair were two of several attendees that collected around every side of the gazebo staking their claims to shady spots to set up chairs, lay out blankets or stand.
JSO music director James Blachly began the event with a few words to the audience and led the quintet in “The Star- Spangled Banner” before moving on to “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America.”
“We’re just doing a whole lot of patriotic favorites,” orchestra executive director Jessica Satava said.
The group played a series of other recognizable tunes for the Fourth of July celebration, such as “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and songs of the armed forces.
“We’re thrilled to be here today to celebrate the nation’s independence and the 125th anniversary of the founding of Windber,” Blachly said.
He also noted the importance of the group expanding outside the city.
The director told the crowd that although the Johnstown is in the orchestra’s name, it belongs to everyone in the region.
“We’re so glad to be performing for you,” he said.
During the show, Blachly paid special attention to veterans in the audience and pointed out one in particular – Tony Zack.
The 95-year-old Windber man was drafted to the U.S. Army at 18 during World War II and served in the Pacific Theater.
Zack said he appreciated the attention and has always enjoyed listening to the JSO.
Two other symphony fans in the crowd were Johnstown residents Darlene Keslar and Andrea Ritter.
The sisters said they’ve attended symphony performances since they were children and the orchestra played in the old Cochran High School auditorium.
Keslar and Ritter spoke highly of Blachly and the JSO playing in different neighborhoods.
“He keeps it fresh,” Ritter said.
The sisters typically attend the JSO performance at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, but since that didn’t take place this year, they drove out to Windber.
The borough wasn’t the only stop on the quintet’s schedule Monday.
The group also performed in Bedford and Ebensburg as part of the JSO in Your Neighborhood program.
“We’re just going around and hanging out with people who love music,” Satava said.
