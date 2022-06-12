JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown-area residents, along with everyone else in the U.S., are continuing to pay more at the pump as the nationwide average gas price ticked past $5 over the weekend.
According to auto club AAA, which has tracked gas prices for years, the national average for a gallon of regular gas surpassed $5 on Saturday, hitting $5.01 per gallon on Sunday. That’s AAA’s highest average price on record, according to its website.
$5.07 per gallon was the average on Sunday in Pennsylvania, and in Johnstown the average price was $5.02.
Just one year ago, the national average was $3.08 for regular unleaded gas, with $3.18 as Pennsylvania’s average.
As of Sunday, the national average for diesel is $5.77 per gallon, and Pennsylvania’s average was $6.19. Johnstown’s current average for diesel was coming in at $6.01 per gallon.
Deacon Will Jones, of Johnstown’s Prospect section, said that his family is continuing to manage, despite the continued increased prices.
“It puts a little strain on everyone, but we’re managing,” he said. “We just got to hold on, that’s all.”
Jones said that he is frequently on the road as he works in construction. He’s also spending more money on groceries, like “everyone else,” he added.
“I’m doing OK,” he said. “I know I defer a little of the costs to the customers, but not much, because you have to travel, but other than that it’s not that bad. We’re managing to keep those numbers down. Work in the construction field is plentiful, so I’m busier now than I’ve ever been.”
Jones added that he’s been trying to help others when he can so that they don’t have to turn to crime or other means to survive.
Darlene Weatherly, of the Hornerstown section of the city, said that increasing gas prices have made her condense her trips around town.
“I used to drive back and forth to the gym for my workout, and now I walk because I save my gas whenever I’m on the road,” she said. “Anything local, I try to walk back and forth instead of driving back and forth, because that little bit of gas around town makes a big difference.”
Weatherly makes fewer trips to the grocery store, travels with others and makes more of her purchases online.
“People don’t go out as much as they used to and a lot of times we’ll just go together,” she said. “We’ll pick one person to drive and we’ll go as a group, instead of everybody going in separate cars, because that makes a big impact. It definitely does. ... I’ll be happy when it goes down again.”
She said she drives to Blairsville each day for work and frequently visits her children and grandson in Pittsburgh, so the cost of her gas tank has skyrocketed.
“It has a great impact when you drive back and forth to work,” she said. “I think my tank has doubled since the gas prices went up, but God is good and he always provides for us, so we never have to worry about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.