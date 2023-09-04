JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For many people who attended weekend festivals in greater Johnstown, it was a time to collect memories and build tradition.
That’s what Olivia Marabito called the 52nd annual Log House Arts Festival in Westmont.
She attended Kids’ Kingdom with her 2 1/2-year-old son, Luca.
“I grew up right up the street, so we used to walk down and do the spin art and all the crafts,” Marabito said. “The fact that I get to bring him is awesome.”
Luca sat in a stroller with a bottle of sand art.
“He’s getting ready for a nap now,” she said.
Rachel Turco is the exhibition and community engagement developer for the arts center.
Turco said the festival continues to be successful in attracting vendors and visitors.
“It’s been great,” she said. “We’ve just been working really hard to bring all of this to the community.”
The two-day event concluded Sunday.
More than 100 vendors participated, along with live music, clowns, aerial performers and more.
“It is a true blending of artists,” Angela R. Godin, arts center executive director said.
The many families attending Kids’ Kingdom was indication of the success of the festival, Turco said.
“Last year was great, but this year, we had so many kids,” she said. “This year, we sold out of a few things (spin art frisbees). We had to go shopping for more, and that’s always a good thing.”
Pattie McClintock and Jim Schetrompf sat in the shade along Chestnut Street in Johnstown on Sunday for the final day of the Cambria City Ethnic Festival.
The three-day event drew food sellers, live music and kids games up and down Chestnut Street between Third and 10th avenues in the city’s Cambria City section.
“For some people, this is the only time I would see them,” McClintock said. “So many people have moved away. This is the weekend when they come home.”
McClintock said the crowds seem to grow smaller each year, but Schetrompf remains positive.
“There’s memories every year,” Schetrompf said.
McClintock said she hopes to enjoy the festival for many more years.
“You walk outside, and you’re right in the middle of a big party,” she said.
