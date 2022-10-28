In the introduction to “Your Story,” ...
It’s usually quiet around here.
But once a year, there is excitement.
Lights come on, people are moving about and there’s a lot of laughter.
I know what this means.
It’s something called Christmas, but I’m not quite sure what that is.
All I know is I get to come out of this dark room and sit in a window where people walk by and stare at me.
I always try to look my best in my red and green scarf.
I hear a man yell, “Hey, grab that dog from storage. The department store holiday window display can’t go up without its dog.”
I don’t know my name. All I know is that I’m called “dog.”
I hear a woman say, “The boss wants a new dog this year. Apparently, this one is looking a little too shabby. I don’t know. It looks fine to me, but take it back to the storage room.”
I thought, “Oh, no! What have I done wrong? I don’t want to go back into that dark room. I have a job to do.”
A man carries me back and places me by a small window, turns off the lights and closes the door behind him.
I can see out the window.
It’s dark and I can’t make anything out except for a twinkling light high in the sky.
I think about when I was in that display and how I would see smiling people walking by.
Sometimes I’d see what looks like me – other dogs, I think – walking down the sidewalk. Their tails would wag and they looked so happy. What must that be like?
Staring at that twinkling light, I wish I didn’t have to be locked away in this room.
I wish someone would want me.
Just then, the light gets brighter and I blink. How is that possible?
And then, I wag my tail.
Wait! I’m alive. ...
CHAPTER 1
By THERESA McCREARY
Hey, what happened?
The twinkling light in the sky must have heard my wish. As I looked outside, the star continued to twinkle as if it was letting me know everything would be alright.
I began to turn around in circles, and since there was just enough light, I could see my reflection in an old mirror discarded from a previous holiday display. I have floppy brown ears and the rest of me is a mixture of dark brown, tan and white. This must be what “cute” looks like, as I would hear people pointing at me through the Christmas display laughing and saying, “How cute is that doggie in the window?”
I don’t want to miss out on all those smiling faces. I loved being in the window watching people stroll by and pausing to enjoy the display and waving hello.
As happy as I was seeing everyone through the window, how nice would it be to be outside with someone special? Do I dare to hope that one of those smiling faces could possibly want me and be a part of their family?
I must get out of this room to find out about this magical time called Christmas. I am a good dog and could make someone very happy. But how do I get out of this room?
Just then, I heard the man that placed me back in the storage room open the door to retrieve some lights, and I saw my opportunity.
As he was trying to untangle the lights, I quickly ran out of the storage room.
I made it, but now what? I hid behind some old wooden Christmas village houses deciding my next move. I was still getting used to my puppy legs, and for some reason, my tail was in constant wagging mode. A few times, I was sure that tail would give me away.
Everyone seemed so busy, running from one place to another and talking about Christmas. They were talking about how they get together with family. I would love to be a part of a family. This was my chance. If I wanted to experience Christmas and find a family, I needed to get outside.
I walked past the room with the holiday display window, being very careful not to be seen. I stopped and glanced in and saw the other figures, with whom I spent many years entertaining the visitors outside for the Christmas holiday. I promised I would come back and see them and tell them about my Christmas adventure.
I saw a large revolving door leading to the street. People would step in and around it would go. I would have to wait for the right time. There was a little boy with his mom heading toward the door. I followed them.
Just as they stepped toward the door, I ran behind them. The boy smiled and rubbed the top of my head and asked me where I was going.
That felt so good.
Once outside, there were so many people walking in every direction that I lost sight of the boy and his mom. I stood by the building and for the first time, felt the cool air and took in the smells of the food vendors located in the park across the street.
Good thing I have my red and green scarf. It will keep me warm on this adventure.
Now, where do I go from here? I know. I’ll follow the star. ...
