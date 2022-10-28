Next chapter

The Tribune-Democrat is seeking writers and illustrators to bring another “Your Story” to the region’s readers.

Writers of all ages are invited to read the introduction and the first chapter, then write a 500- to 700-word second chapter and send it by noon Thursday.

We’re inviting artists, too, young and old, to help illustrate the story.

What does it look like when the dog leaves the store?

The goal is a five-chapter, holiday-themed story with illustrations, published bi-weekly and ending on Christmas Eve.

Entries can be emailed to Renée Carthew, news editor, at rcarthew@tribdem.com; sent by facsimile to 814-539-1409; or mailed to The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St., P.O. Box 340, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.

The winning second chapter and an article about the author will be published on Nov. 12, and then the process will begin again.

The ongoing story will appear on The Tribune-Democrat’s website – www.tribdem.com.