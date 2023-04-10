JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although Ethan Phillippi is a senior at Conemaugh Township Area High School and won’t be 18 until May 9, the soon-to-be alumnus has decided to throw his hat into the ring for the upcoming school board election.
He’s the youngest on the ballot in Somerset and Cambria counties, but isn’t the only young man in the area to have started a bid for school director.
Tyler Ream, 19, is campaigning for Penn Cambria School Board.
The two candidates are hopeful their youthful outlook and recently spent time in the district halls will earn them a seat on their respective boards.
“I think people are excited to see someone so young run,” Phillippi said.
He announced his candidacy earlier this year and said he’s received a lot of positive feedback.
Phillippi is campaigning on the platform of a “fresh perspective.”
He said he thinks he can provide valuable opinions and input on district matters since he will graduate June 1, and if he makes it through the primaries on May 16, be on the ballot in November for the general election.
Phillippi’s interest in politics began during the 2020 presidential election, and since then, he’s become the leader of the Laurel Highlands Democratic Youth group.
He will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in the fall and major in political science.
The Conemaugh Township senior said he loves his school district, but thinks there are aspects that can be improved.
One of his goals, if elected, is to work on teacher retention.
Ream’s focus, if he earns an open seat for Penn Cambria, is to focus on putting families first.
“I want to get more parents involved in not just school board meetings, but their child’s education as a whole,” Ream said. “By increasing the transparency of the board and encouraging parental involvement, we will create a formula for students to excel.”
He went on to say that he thinks “putting parents and families first goes beyond just parental involvement.”
“At a time when inflation is eating away at our savings and our paychecks are stretching thinner and thinner, we need to make sure that we not only refuse to raise taxes, but ensure there is zero waste in our budget,” Ream said.
The 2022 Penn Cambria graduate started his bid as a school director based on his experiences in school throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Challenges with COVID showed me the true importance of bold, competent leadership,” Ream said. “As someone who loves the community I grew up in, I want to ensure that future generations are provided with the right education and opportunities to achieve success.”
Both candidates are going up against a handful of newcomers and incumbents.
At Conemaugh Township, Phillippi has cross-filed along with challengers Jeremy Sotosky and William Brotz against school board members Rocco Mantini, Jeffrey Alesantrino, Michelle Stumpf, Susan Saylor-Stahl and Melanie Byer.
The Davidsville native said he expects this to “be a really tough election,” but will also serve as good experience and preparation for a future in politics.
“It’ll be interesting to see how it turns out,” Phillippi said.
His teacher is encouraged by his participation.
“Ethan is an outstanding young man with a passion for his community and school,” Conemaugh Township educator Loni Stankan said.
“This is a great challenge and opportunity for him to begin his future career within politics.”
In the Penn Cambria race, Ream is cross-filed with newcomers Cindy Sheehan- Westrick and Anthony Dziabo who are going up against school directors Michael Sheehan, Guy Monica and Jeff Stohon. Two of the five available seats had been vacated in that contest.
“This campaign has been a terrific experience for me,” he said. “Meeting the amazing families throughout our district has made me even more determined to fight for them on the board.”
Current Penn Cambria board member Matthew Kearney is looking forward to working with Ream, who he endorsed, if he’s elected.
“I am ecstatic that he is another young person who is stepping up to the challenge of leading our community,” Kearney said in an endorsement letter.
“Tyler is very remarkably gifted in his understanding of civics, and he has a deep desire to help his community.”
Kearney was also a recent graduate when he campaigned for his seat two years ago and is glad to see another younger member of the community showing an interest in leading the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.