JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Even if you can’t get to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, You in Flood City has you covered.
The promotion and event-planning group will host its sixth annual Mardi Crawl bar tour on Feb. 26 beginning at Stadium Pub & Grille, 101 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.
Registration will start at 6 p.m., during which participants will receive an official Mardi Crawl wristband.
Participating establishments include Stadium Pub & Grille, Fetz’s Sports Pub, Harrigan’s Cafe & Wine Deck, Jeremy’s Lounge, Balance Restaurant, Stone Bridge Brewing Company, Lucy’s Place, The Freight Station and Rocky’s Tavern.
“The first year we put this on – in 2015 – it was kind of just for my friends, and a lot of people showed up who I didn’t even know, so that told me there was a need here for someone to put a party together,” said Tasha Adams, director of You in Flood City. “It’s continued to grow, and now we have 300 people show up consistently. We get positive comments about Johnstown. What we’re trying to do is shine a light on the city that this is a place you can come for an awesome nightlife.”
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the event was canceled in 2021, and Adams said they’re looking forward to seeing everyone again.
“People are really excited. And as soon as I told the bars the date, they were on board and excited, too,” she said.
Adams said the participating establishments get into the Mardi Gras spirit.
“The bars are amazing, and they go all out and decorate their place,” she said. “The bartenders are always dressed up and the specials are wonderful and Mardi Gras-themed. Most of them have entertainment whether it’s live bands or music.”
Crawl-goers will board a bus, provided by McIlwain Charters & Tours, which will make continuous rounds up until midnight through the city, stopping at each of the nine venues.
“The bus is really fun and it’s strangers who are chatting, and one time a group song broke out,” Adams said. “Everyone is friendly, and they’re there to have a good time.”
Proceeds will benefit You in Flood City activities.
You in Flood City also offers a Zombie Crawl in October that takes participants – decked out in their best zombie gear – on a tour of area bars.
“We hope people will see the city in a different light and see it as a place where you can come any day of the week and find there’s nightlife happening at any of these establishments,” Adams said.
“There’s great food, good drinks and wonderful people.”
Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Cost is $10 per person and includes unlimited bus rides, no venue cover charge, drink and food specials and live entertainment, including psychic medium Stephanie Jo.
Wristbands will only be available at registration.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/youinfc.
