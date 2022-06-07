JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown Community YMCA is offering a “Try the Y” guest card promotion during June, which enables a holder to participate in different activities without becoming a full member right away.
Several activities are available, including joining in a group exercise class, bringing children for a family swim, receiving a free wellness check and setting up a virtual Y membership through YWellness 24/7.
The joiner fee will be waived for anybody who completes several of the activities on the card and then chooses to become a full-time YMCA member.
The cost for the “Try the Y” promotion is $43. Participants will be able to use the card for 30 days, provided it is purchased anytime in June.
Call 814-535-8381 for more information about the promotion.
