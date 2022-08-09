JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – During a period when COVID-19 issues impacted almost every facet of Cambria County's "Community Health," the area's statewide ranking neither rose nor fell, a health care strategy consultant said Tuesday.
But the county is seeing improvement in some of the crucial "health factors" that contribute to rankings – a first step in an effort to change decades-old trends of obesity, tobacco and substance use and other barriers to wellness, according to Lee Ann Lambdin, the vice-president for healthcare strategy with Nashville-based Stratasan.
"There are a lot of socioeconomic drivers that impact health that people don't always think about," Lambdin said.
"If you lost your job, you're probably not thinking about exercising and getting your steps in," she said, referencing employment – one area where Cambria and Somerset counties did see rates improve from 2019. "That's important, because if you're not sure how you're going to put food on the table, your first focus probably isn't eating healthy."
Whether tackling the drug, alcohol and tobacco epidemic; addressing poverty; or enhancing accessibility to health care and quality recreation, there is a broader effort underway across the region to help Cambria and Somerset counties' populations get healthier.
In a follow-up to 2016 and 2019 studies, the 1889 Foundation, Conemaugh Health System, 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health and United Way of the Laurel Highlands outlined their findings – and ongoing efforts to address them – Tuesday in a Community Health Summit at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Vision Together's Health and Wellness Committee has also worked to enact change in the county, which ranks 62nd of 67 counties and has been as low as 65th since 2016.
Many stakeholders are discovering that they needed to develop new, more adaptable services to reach people where – and when – they need them to change that trend, 1889 Jefferson Center Executive Director Jeannine McMillan said.
"For a long time, I think health and human services took the approach that if you build it, they will come," she said. "But that doesn't factor in issues such as accessibility and poverty and ... and a lack of continual care to meet individual needs."
Going mobile
Just outside their venue's doors, Hydman Area Health Center's RV-sized mobile medical center might have served as the largest – in size – example of how the region can address that concern.
Designed with a mobile examination room inside, the vehicle was developed to make routine stops in areas where residents have the most barriers to routine, no-cost check-ups – including the rural farm communities and urban public housing communities, Hyndman's Bill Kurtycz said.
By next month, the vehicle will offer dental services, too, he said.
Other nonprofits are taking similar approaches to reach out to at-risk demographics.
• A partnership involving Johnstown Housing Authority has enabled renovations to occur at 40 city homeowner-occupied residences that might otherwise become uninhabitable soon.
• A walk-in crisis center on Franklin Street is set to debut by fall to offer 24-7 support to people experiencing mental health issues – and to link people to support through trained professionals, rather than waiting for issues to become crises that law enforcement might otherwise handle.
• A mental health-focused version of 911 called "9-8-8" is debuting, and will allow people experiencing mental health issues or their loved ones to call or send a text message for help and to reach trained staff, while a collaborative local virtual care care model called "Project Echo" is also being launched, Cambria Behavioral Health's Tracy Selak said.
• Both Somerset and Cambria's single county authorities have widely implemented Botvin LifeSkills education programs in classrooms. The program is designed to enable children to make smarter choices before they face pressure to try dangerous drugs.
Helping kids, families
Programs aimed to support those impacted most by addiction – children and families – are in place, Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program Administrator Fred Oliveros said.
So, too, are warm hand-off programs in Cambria and Somerset counties to connect substance abusers while they are recovering from an overdose or in hospitals.
Through Cambria Drug and Alcohol's broader support network, 419 people were given drug and alcohol assessments over the past year – 77 through school referral programs, Oliveros said.
Thanks to regional partnerships, there are no waiting lists to get people whatever no-cost help they seek to kick their habits, whether its through 22 withdrawal management programs, 34 rehabilitation centers or 11 halfway houses, he said.
That includes detoxification, outpatient support, medication-assisted treatment and other services.
Flood City Youth Fitness Academy also is working to take transportation issues out of the equation when it comes to addressing success barriers such as poor fitness and after-school support by providing a city-wide shuttle service for those who need it to their growing 19,500 square foot rec center, Jeff Wilson said.
"Parents everywhere are all looking for the same thing," he said. "A safe place for their children, good education and a chance to contribute."
McMillen praised the program, noting that changing a region's health habits and other shortcomings won't change overnight.
Smoking and obesity
And for that to happen, there must be an intense focus on children – whether that's through Flood City YFA, a Conemaugh program aimed at treating drug-addicted expectant mothers, or life skills education in schools.
The region saw some positive markers among youth through their latest data – a decline in teen pregnancies.
Countywide poverty rates are now near the statewide average, which is 12%, Lambdin said.
Among negative trends, Somerset (23%) and Cambria (22%) counties both have higher percentages of smokers than the statewide average.
Obesity and drug overdose-driven mortality both remain major areas of concern, Lambdin said.
One of the area's biggest hurdles is reversing a population decline driven by poor health and an aging population.
Twenty-four percent of the region's population is over 65 years old, versus 17% nationwide, Lambdin said.
Focus groups met Tuesday follow the health report's rollout to begin focusing on new ways to address lingering problems – including ones magnified by COVID-19.
"Everything was exacerbated by COVID," said 1889 Foundation President Susan Mann, citing mental health support, early childhood development hurdles and physical health programs as examples. "But the good news is that a lot of initiatives that helped us through the pandemic were started in the years before it arrived."
"It took decades to get our community to the point where we are with (the issues) the community is facing," McMillen said. "These aren't problems you can reverse quickly. It's going to take years of work."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.