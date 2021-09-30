HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania state House’s judiciary committee is moving a bill forward that would require district attorneys to maintain an active law license during their terms to oversee their post.
The 25-0 vote sends a Lycoming County senator’s District Attorney Modernization Bill, which was approved by the state Senate in April, toward the House floor for a full vote.
The bill was originally crafted after Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman was charged with sexually assaulting clients he served prior to becoming the county’s chief prosecutor. Due to what Sen. Eugene Yaw described as a county code “loophole,” prosecutors could continue doing certain work – even without active licenses needed to practice law.
Salsman stepped away from his office duties after he was charged, but remained district attorney until he pleaded guilty to lesser charges and resigned in the spring.
Somerset County DA Jeffrey Thomas is now the latest of several district attorneys facing felony charges, in his case, rape and indecent assault.
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, a House Judiciary Committee member, joined his colleagues in approving the bill, which was amended to include “first class counties” as well as smaller ones, in their draft.
He described it as a “great bill” that should quickly become law.
“You’re innocent until proven guilty, but if you’re facing charges as a district attorney, I think you should remove yourself from that position and title until there’s a final ruling,” Rigby said.
“There’s a responsibility that comes with holding that office and that license.”
