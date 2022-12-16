WINDBER, Pa. – The Ritual Team from Windber Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4795 will participate in wreath-laying ceremonies and ritual services Saturday at two locations.
The first program will begin at 10 a.m. at St. John Cemetery and the second will begin at 11 a.m. at Windber Veterans Park.
Both programs are part of National Wreaths Across America Day, with wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 3,400 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad.
The Windber Area High School cross country team is the local coordinator.
