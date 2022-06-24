JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Courtney Rummel didn’t have any plans for after high school – that is, until a teacher invited her on a field trip this spring that she said changed her life.
The recent Greater Johnstown graduate attended a tour of the Martin-Baker America Inc. facility in Richland as part of The Challenge Program’s new Student in the Workplace initiative.
“I had no idea what they did and when I got there I was like, ‘Wow, this is actually really cool,’ ” Rummel said.
She began a co-op program with the company in March and has worked there ever since.
Rummel is part of the team that receives parts for the manufacturer and helps in an area that packs parachutes.
The goal of Student in the Workplace is to make a difference to both students and the community as a whole due to the workforce shortage impacting companies across the country.
Through the TCP partnerships of local companies and school districts, students are identified and recommended for the program.
From there the businesses take the students under their corporate wings and guide them.
“Through business and education collaboration, junior and senior students with an interest in manufacturing are identified,” according to The Challenge Program. “The partnership enables students to become engaged with the company in several capacities, which may include project-based learning, company tours, mentoring and being taught interviewing skills.”
The Challenge Program has 17 manufacturing partners as sponsors of the organization, three of which participated in the pilot year of Student in the Workplace.
One of those businesses is Highland Tank and Manufacturing Co.
“The Challenge Program has given Highland Tank a great opportunity to be in the schools working with future members of the workplace in our local region,” Vice President and General Manager John Jacob said. “It allows us to showcase our company and provide awareness to the students.”
He added that the company can have members of the management team involved with some of the student education and training “to help shape and prepare students for the workplace whatever career path they end up pursuing.”
The other two participants this year were Martin-Baker and Corle Building Systems.
Rummel said she wishes the program would have existed prior to her senior year and can see herself working for Martin- Baker long term.
“I’m so grateful for this because I know there’s a lot of kids that are pressured into going to college,” she said. “I’m glad the Student in the Workplace program exists.”
The initiative started this past school year and was inspired by the Martin-Baker apprenticeship program.
“We took pieces of that and created the Student in the Workplace model,” TCP Director of Program Development Mary Dreliszak said.
At this time, TCP is focused on the manufacturing employers – but the workplace model is applicable to other industries, such as health care, Dreliszak said.
Rummel said she hopes the students at Greater Johnstown realize the opportunity the initiative offers and take advantage of it.
She also expressed thanks to the district teachers for making this happen.
For more information on the program, contact Dreliszak at 724-984-0860 or email her at dreliszakm@tcpinc.org.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
