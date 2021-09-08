JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – PennDOT announced work will begin Monday on replacing expansion dams on the Point Stadium Bridge in downtown Johnstown.
Previous work on the project consisted of pavement preservation of Route 56, rehabilitation of the Kernville Viaduct substructure and rehabilitation of two retaining walls.
A detour will be placed on Route 56 between Washington and Johns streets. Eastbound traffic on Route 56 will be required to turn left onto Washington Street to Johns Street, then turn right and follow Johns Street to the intersection with Route 56.
Traffic going westbound will reverse the detour.
The project is expected to be completed in late November.
