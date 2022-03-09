JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Work is set to continue next week on two spans carrying traffic along Route 56 above downtown Johnstown.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said an Everett-based contractor, Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., will resume work Monday to preserve and rehab sections of the bypass, which include the War Memorial and Point Stadium bridges.
That will mean detours – and perhaps up to 10-minute delays during peak traffic periods, PennDOT spokeswoman Monica Jones said.
“On Monday, the contractor will begin set-up of short-term daylight traffic control, which will use a single-lane closure on either the travel or passing lanes for both east- and westbound traffic on Route 56 near the War Memorial Bridge and the Point Stadium Bridge,” Jones said in a release to media. “This will be done in order to complete strip seal gland removal and replacement work on the War Memorial Bridge expansion dam.”
The entire length of the project will cover three-fourths of a mile of Route 56, Jones said.
If all goes as planned, that work will be complete by June 22.
The work is a key segment in the continuation of a $4.8 million project that originally got started in 2021.
Additional bridge structure work at both the Point Stadium and War Memorial bridges, to be done at a later date, includes finishing epoxy deck treatment areas, concrete repairs to abutments and piers, and the application of a protective concrete coating to the undersides of the War Memorial Bridge, PennDOT officials said.
