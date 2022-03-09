Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow this morning will taper to showers of rain and wet snow this afternoon. High 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.