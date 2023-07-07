Woodland Wanderings

The notion of backpacking the entirety of the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail, like so many of this decade’s ideas – great and questionable – began amid the pandemic.
Dave Sutor, a former colleague from The Tribune-Democrat, and I were chatting on the phone – since in-person meetings were still out of the question at that point.
We share a love of adventure, and while I have visited nearly every U.S. state and two handfuls of foreign countries, Dave is even more well-traveled. He will eagerly set out on a solo sojourn to Peru, Morocco or Croatia, but also loves a good camping trip in the heart of Pennsylvania.
Back then, we couldn’t do more than talk about travel. Jetting off to an international destination was impossible, so we began wondering what we could do to avoid going stir-crazy.
I hadn’t spent much time outdoors as an adult, but I did enjoy backpacking several sections of the Laurel Highlands trail as a youth.
Before and during the pandemic, Dave and I had gone on several day trips, with walks/hikes on the Ghost Town Trail in Cambria County and different sections of the Laurel Highlands trail. Our longest hike was the Path of the Flood Trail near Johnstown, which was about 11 miles at that time.
It was during that 2020 phone conversation that I suggested we backpack all 70 miles of the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail, starting in Seward, Westmoreland County, and trekking to Ohiopyle, Fayette County. Dave seemed open to the idea, and I started searching for backpacking supplies as soon as our call ended.
We continued our sporadic day hikes, and I’d mention the backpacking trip from time to time, but it didn’t really progress much until the summer of 2022, when I interviewed for a position with GO Laurel Highlands, the official destination marketing organization for Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. In preparing for the interview, I started thinking about what I love most about the Laurel Highlands. Spoiler alert: It’s the region’s outdoor recreational opportunities.
I asked Dave if he’d be interested in hiking the trail with me and writing about the experience – diving into what makes it so attractive not only to locals like us, but also to those who travel far and wide to experience the beauty that can only be seen from secluded ridgetops.
He said he was, and I brought it up in my job interview, hoping that one day we’d be able to recount the challenge of setting out with everything that we needed for survival strapped to our backs.
After I settled in as the director of public relations and community outreach for GO Laurel Highlands, I started thinking more and more about backpacking. I purchased a pack and supplies, then tested them on a six-mile hike.
I reached out to The Tribune-Democrat photographer John Rucosky, an avid outdoorsman, and reporter Joshua Byers, who is behind the mic for the award-winning “Hiking the Highlands” podcast. Both were excited about the project and started coming up with ideas of how we could best tell the story of this incredible trail.
John was eager to photograph our trip and write about the history of Laurel Hill, so he looked to connect with geology professors and forestry experts.
Josh wanted to dig into how the trail fits into Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation opportunities, so he sought interviews with leadership from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, as well as park rangers.
Although a knee issue will prevent Dave from hiking much of the trail with us, he’s still going to do plenty of heavy lifting in the series, with stories centering on the trail’s history and design, its economic impact and those hearty souls who hike it.
Like the trail itself, it’s a long trek from the original idea to completion, with many twists and turns as well as some peaks and valleys.
John, Josh and I hiked the first few sections of the trail in late June and early July, with two more weekend hikes planned. We hope you’ll join our journey through this series of articles, photos, videos and podcasts and eventually try the trail for yourself.
