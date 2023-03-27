JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – By the end of April, all of the new housing units in the Women's Help Center of Johnstown are expected to be up and running, Executive Director Roxann Tyger said.
These new apartments operated by the organization are aimed at helping people transition from an emergency shelter or an unsheltered situation to permanent housing.
"We want to foster independence, but give them support if they need it," Tyger said.
The Way Home Low Barrier Diversion Housing Program started at the end of last year when an apartment on McMillen Street in the city's Hornerstown section became available.
Through conversations with those at Behavioral Health of Cambria County and funding assistance from that group, the help center leaders decided to purchase the property.
From there, the organization was offered a duplex next door to the center on Napoleon Street and another in Hornerstown.
What led the group to start creating these transitional units is the women and families leaving the shelter who had no other choice than to take the first housing option that was available.
Tyger said that wasn't always the best choice for them.
In total, the help center now has 10 units: a one-bedroom space; eight two-bedroom apartments; and a house with three bedrooms.
At this time, two are being renovated, five are occupied, and by the end of April, the rest will be available.
Renovations are scheduled to take place on the duplex next door on Monday through April 6.
Tyger described it as a "blitz" of work.
The Women's Help Center has partnered with Hosanna Industries for the work and acquired 90 volunteers who will perform the renovations.
They'll also move in furniture and prepare the unit as a living space that could be occupied the day after the project is completed.
Theresa Tommarello, center program coordinator, said the group is still seeking snack and breakfast items to supply the workers during the week of construction.
Tyger added they're still accepting furniture donations.
The way the housing works is individuals or families who are unsheltered or transitioning from emergency shelter can live in the unit up to 18 months, although they are not locked into a lease.
During that time, they are assigned a case manager and a housing and resource navigator who will help them get back on their feet.
The occupant will pay rent while living there and also get to participate in financial literacy, budgeting and renter education workshops.
They'll be provided monthly food assistance, life skills coaching and utilities.
To be eligible, individuals must have behavioral health involvement, an income source, ability to pay rent and agree to participate in the program, according to the Women's Help Center information.
Tommarello said it's really important to help fold in support for people using the housing to make them successful after they leave, adding that other programming from around the county can be tied together to make sure people's needs are met.
"I'm just so energized and excited about it," Tyger said.
She said that transitional housing such as this is limited in the area, but that there is a great need for it.
For more information, call 814-536-5361 or visit www.womenshelpcenter.org.
Donations can also be made by contacting the center.
Additionally, the National Domestic Violence hotline is 1-800-799-7233.
