A Center Township woman is free on bond after state police charged her with stealing more than $50,000 from a veterinary hospital that once employed her, authorities said Tuesday.
State police in Indiana charged Michelle D. Bowman, 46, of First Street, Graceton, with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.
On Feb. 1, the owner of Frazer Veterinary Hospital, on Six Flat Road, Homer City, reported that Bowman, a former employee, had stolen money from the business, troopers said.
An internal investigation reportedly showed that Bowman committed the thefts over several years by deleting electronic invoices and removing the same amount of cash from the cash drawer.
A review of financial records shows Bowman allegedly stole the money from 2013 to 2022.
Bowman was arraigned on May 25 by District Judge Susanne V. Steffe, of Homer City, and freed after she posted $50,000 bond.
