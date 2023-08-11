SOMERSET – A Somerset woman faces criminal charges after she stole money from a McDonald’s restaurant and then ran away from Somerset County Jail after she was arrested and arraigned, authorities allege.
Somerset Borough police charged Virginia Campbell, 33, of the 400 block of Stoystown Road, with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Police said she also will be charged with escape.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to McDonald’s, in the 900 block of North Center Avenue, around noon on Thursday for a report of a woman wearing a black hoodie, grey boots and blue jeans, who stole $350 from the cash register.
A witness reported the thief fled into the wood line behind the restaurant on an access road, where a man was observed pointing into the bushes.
Police said they found Campbell hiding in the brush.
Surveillance video from the restaurant reportedly showed Campbell approaching the register, opening it using the computer, grabbing the money and running away, the affidavit said.
Campbell was arraigned by District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to Somerset County Jail on $15,000 bond. When arriving at the jail, Campbell allegedly fled a short distance before being captured. Police said they recovered the stolen money.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
