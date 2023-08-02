A Somerset woman faces a rash of criminal charges, accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through Jenner Township while driving on two flat tires, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Erica Lynn Barkman, 26, with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest and five traffic violations.
According to a complaint affidavit, the pursuit started when police from Windber Borough and Conemaugh Township spotted a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier parked in the back lot of St. Anne's Catholic Church, 205 Woodstown Highway, on July 25.
Police attempted to stop the sedan in the parking lot of a nearby service station, which was closed.
The vehicle fled onto U.S. Route 219 and then onto U.S. Route 30. The Cavalier turned onto Keysertown Road, where state police had laid spike strips that punctured the tires on the vehicle's left side.
The Cavalier continued driving onto Yoder Road and Barnett Road, nearly colliding with traffic and failing to stop at a red light, the affidavit said.
The chase ended on Somerset Pike near Green Gables Restaurant when police utilized the PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver, which forced the vehicle off the road.
Charges were filed before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
