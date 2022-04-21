CRESSON, Pa. – A woman was killed when her car collided with a train Wednesday night in Washington Township, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Pennsylvania State Police and Norfolk Southern rail company investigators were on the scene. The crash occurred at 9:20 p.m., Lees said.
The investigation is ongoing, he said.
Lees is withholding the identity of the 60-year-old woman until her family is notified. She was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
"A car traveling westbound on Carney Crossing Road was struck by two eastbound locomotives attached to each other," he said.
The locomotives together weight more than 800,000 pounds, he said.
