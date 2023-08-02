BOSWELL – A Boswell man faces assault charges after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and chasing her into a Family Dollar store where she hid behind the counter until a customer called 911, authorities said.
Boswell Borough police charged Colton Blaine Stanton, 60, of the 200 block of Mexico Street, with aggravated assault, four counts of simple assault, and two counts each of disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Stanton allegedly assaulted a woman at his residence July 24 and refused to allow her to leave. The woman ran out the front door and was chased to a nearby Family Dollar store where she hid behind the counter.
Stanton allegedly found her, stomped her feet and said, "I'll blow your head off and there's no one that will stop me," the affidavit said.
A pedestrian called 911 and Stanton fled the store before police arrived. Stanton had allegedly threatened to kill the woman a day earlier with a makeshift knife and threatened to shoot her with a pistol he keeps at the residence.
Charges were filed before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell. Stanton is free on bond and will be formally arraigned next month.
