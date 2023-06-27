EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown-area woman entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court on Tuesday related to a DUI crash 20 years ago that paralyzed her infant son, put him on a ventilator and eventually claimed his life.
Autumn Marie Hartman, 41, entered a guilty plea to homicide by vehicle for the October 2021 death of her son, who was injured at 14 months old in May 2002 when she struck a CamTran bus in Lorain Borough.
The accident left him a quadriplegic and ventilator- reliant for life and later contributed to his death, police said.
Hartman also entered a guilty plea before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy related to charges after a statewide grand jury investigation in September.
“If I could’ve changed my mind 20 years ago, I would’ve done it,” Hartman said while addressing the court.
Hartman was sentenced to three to six years in state prison and seven years of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.