EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown-area woman entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court on Tuesday related to a DUI crash 20 years ago that paralyzed her infant son, put him on a ventilator and eventually claimed his life.

Autumn Marie Hartman, 41, entered a guilty plea to homicide by vehicle for the October 2021 death of her son, who was injured at 14 months old in May 2002 when she struck a CamTran bus in Lorain Borough.

The accident left him a quadriplegic and ventilator- reliant for life and later contributed to his death, police said.

Hartman also entered a guilty plea before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy related to charges after a statewide grand jury investigation in September.

“If I could’ve changed my mind 20 years ago, I would’ve done it,” Hartman said while addressing the court.

Hartman was sentenced to three to six years in state prison and seven years of probation.

