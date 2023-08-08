PORTAGE, Pa. – A Portage woman is charged with sexually assaulting two teenagers last summer after plying them with alcohol and marijuana, authorities allege.
State police in Ebensburg charged Christina Elizabeth Aponte, 33, of the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, with corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.
According to a complaint affidavit, Aponte allegedly assaulted two 14-year-olds on June 21, 2022.
The mother of one of the juveniles reported to state police that Aponte allegedly gave them alcohol and marijuana.
Charges were filed on May 12 after forensic interviews were conducted with the juveniles at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
Charges were filed before District Judge John Prebish Jr., of Cresson.
Aponte is free on $50,000 bond.
