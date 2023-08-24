WINDBER – Police charged a Windber woman with providing marijuana to juveniles who would visit her apartment, authorities said.
Windber Borough police on Aug. 18 charged Connie M. Thompson, 53, of the 300 block of Seventh Street, with drug possession, corruption of minors, criminal retention of medical marijuana and criminal diversion of medical marijuana by a patient or caregiver.
According to a complaint affidavit, Thompson would allegedly allow school students into her apartment to use drugs and alcohol.
Thompson allegedly accused one of the juveniles of stealing her bong, marijuana and marijuana wax.
Police spoke to a witness who alleged that Thompson's apartment is always open to kids 13 and older to smoke weed and that she sells K2, which is a synthetic form of marijuana.
Police used a search warrant on Aug. 3 and seized about 40 grams of marijuana, a marijuana accessory called a grinder, Thompson's medical marijuana card, numerous pipes with marijuana residue and other items, the affidavit said.
Thompson was arraigned by District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and freed on $25,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.