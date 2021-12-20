Commonwealth flags were ordered to half-staff by Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday in honor of Mount Pleasant fire chief Gerald "Jerry" Lucia, who died in the line of duty on Friday.
The instructions applied to all state facilities as well as public grounds and buildings in Westmoreland County, although all Pennsylvanians were invited to participate.
Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday.
The United States flag will remain at full-staff.
