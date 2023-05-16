BEDFORD, Pa. – A Wisconsin man facing charges related to a shooting during a 2020 Black Lives Matter march through Bedford County will be in county court today to accept a plea bargain, authorities said.
Jury selection for Orsino Von Thurman, 39, was to start May 16, but the activist had a change of heart.
“He will enter a guilty plea,” Bedford County District Attorney Dwight Diehl said.
Thurman is charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and two summary offenses.
He is free on bond.
State police in Bedford accused Thurman of exchanging gunfire with Terry Myers, of Schellsburg, on Aug. 24, 2020.
At the time, Thurman was riding in a caravan of 11 vehicles with about 30 BLM activists, including children, making an 800-mile trek from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., to mark the anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Thurman allegedly exchanged gunfire with Myers, 51, who accused them of trespassing when the group stopped on the Myers’ property.
Troopers alleged that Thurman fired a pistol at Terry Myers and his 72-year-old father, Elmer Myers.
Court documents and courtroom testimony indicate that Terry Myers grabbed a shotgun and his chewing tobacco and, at 10:30 p.m., walked to his father’s house and repair a garage on a rural section of U.S. Route 30 after he heard that there were “protesters” outside.
Thurman allegedly fired a pistol at the Myerses after Terry Myers fired two “warning” shots from a 12-gauge shotgun. Myers then allegedly fired a third time, hitting Thurman with birdshot in the face and body.
Thurman was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, and later released. Troopers said that blood at the scene and on a 9mm handgun found on the road matched Thurman’s DNA.
Fellow activists said that Thurman was providing security as they traveled to Washington. Court records show that Thurman is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a firearm.
Criminal charges against Terry Myers were later dropped in exchange for his cooperation with prosecutors.
Myers was set to testify at Thurman’s trial, his attorney, Matthew Zatko, of Somerset, said.
Thurman is being represented by Pittsburgh attorney Turahn Jenkins.
