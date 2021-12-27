Hats, gloves and a limited number of coats will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Cuddles for Kids Warm Up for Winter Distribution event.

The give-away is in partnership with Cambria County District Attorney Gregory

Neugebauer’s office and is free.

Distribution areas include the Johnstown, Ebensburg

and Upper Yoder Township police departments, and

Oakland volunteer fire department.

For more information, visit www.cuddlesforkids.com.

Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.

