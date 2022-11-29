JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Sheetz store in Cresson, Cambria County, sold the winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket on Monday.
The jackpot amount is worth $117,000 and the drawn numbers are 13-16-19-23-26.
According to the state lottery, 35,500 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in Monday's drawing as well.
The Sheetz on Admiral Peary Highway has earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
To initiate a prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com for more information.
