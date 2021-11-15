Laurel Arts has announced winners in the Laurel Highlands Photo Friends Exhibition.
• Best of Show: Stokes Clarke.
• Scenic: Charlotte Pletcher, first; Stokes Clarke, second; Susan Wilson, third; and Jeanne Henry, honorable mention.
• Floral: Stokes Clarke, first; Ron Bruner, second; Alison Leer, third; and Jeanne Henry, honorable mention.
• People: Alan Gardner, first; Michael Maloney, second; Ron Bruner, third; Caitlyn Vogel, honorable mention.
• Fauna and birds: Stokes Clarke, first; Charlotte Pletcher, second; John Spangler, third; and Jeanne Henry, honorable mention.
• Black and white: Charlotte Pletcher, first; Ron Bruner, second; Stokes Clarke, third; and Caitlyn Vogel, honorable mention.
• Digital art and alternative processes: Ron Bruner, first; Carol Saylor, second and third; and Susan Wilson, honorable mention.
• General: Ron Bruner, first and second.
• Nighttime: Alishia Wilders, first.
Photos are on display through Dec. 16 at Philip Dressler Center for the Arts, 214 Harrison Ave., Somerset.
Information: www.laurelarts.org.
